Lincoln needs to get more young people vaccinated, health officials say

She noted that President Joe Biden this week set a goal of having 70% of the U.S. population get at least one dose of vaccine by the Fourth of July.

"So I'd say we're doing pretty good here right now," Lopez said.

It's possible that the Pfizer vaccine could become available to children as young as 12 next week, if the Food and Drug Administration approves it, a move that is widely expected.

Lopez said that if that approval comes, the county has "already selected dates" to offer vaccine to children 12-15 years old, a group that numbers about 12,000 people.

Despite the slowdown in vaccinations, Lancaster County is seeing positive trends. The number of COVID-19 cases fell to 247 last week, down from 300 the week before. That was the lowest weekly case total since the third week of August.

Hospital numbers have stayed fairly steady around 30 patients, and there has not been a death related to COVID-19 in Lancaster County since April 19.

The COVID-19 risk dial stayed in the low-yellow range for the third straight week, but three of the seven indicators used in determining local risk are now in the green category, officials said.