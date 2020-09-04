Lincoln mayor urges caution for holiday weekend as cases continue to spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Lancaster County rocketed past its previous weekly high for COVID-19 cases, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird urged caution Friday with Labor Day approaching.

Previous holiday weekends have led to spikes in case numbers two to three weeks later, she said, noting that three weeks after the Fourth of July the number of cases more than doubled.

"In short, we are worried that this holiday weekend could lead to an additional spike in cases," Gaylor Baird said.

The city has already seen a tremendous surge in cases over the past few weeks as university students have returned to classes.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Friday reported 89 more COVID-19 cases, bringing this week's total to 430 with one more day to go.

That's already 90 more cases than last week and 60 more than the previous high from the week ending July 25.

Because of the large rise in cases, the city again moved its COVID-19 risk dial higher, going from low-orange to mid-orange.

"It is very concerning to us to see the current data moving in the wrong direction," said Scott Holmes, environmental public health division manager with the health department.