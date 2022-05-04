Lincoln mayor tests positive as COVID-19 case numbers rise sharply

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After developing symptoms yesterday afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19," Gaylor Baird said in a news release.

"Thanks to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster, my symptoms are mild, and I expect to work from home while completing the recommended quarantine period,” she said.

The mayor's positive test comes as COVID-19 case numbers have risen sharply in Lancaster County recently, although officials say they don't know yet whether that indicates another surge is beginning.

Lancaster County recorded 197 cases last week, nearly double the previous week. Case numbers have now tripled over the past three weeks, due largely to the prevalence of the BA.2 variant of the omicron strain of the virus.

The most recent genetic testing numbers showed that 66% of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska were caused by BA.2, and that percentage is likely higher now.

The good news is that the rise in cases has not, at least as of yet, led to a rise in hospitalizations.

As of Monday, there were 16 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, the lowest number since April 23. Over the past six weeks, the number of local patients has not exceeded 24.

“We’re seeing an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission due to the BA.2 variant, but as of now, that has not yet led to more hospitalizations,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

Lancaster County's numbers are similar to those statewide. COVID-19 cases have risen 85% over the past two weeks in Nebraska, but hospitalizations have actually declined slightly. In fact, there were only 42 COVID-19 patients on April 29, the lowest number in 10 months. As of Sunday, that number had risen to 50.

Nationally, hospitalizations were up 15% in the week that ended Sunday compared with the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another good sign is that those who are getting sick enough to be hospitalized for COVID-19 are getting better and going home. Lancaster County has recorded only one death since the beginning of April and only four since the beginning of March. That compares with 70 in January and February.

Locally, the Health Department kept its COVID-19 risk dial in the green, or low-risk, range this week, despite the sharp rise in case numbers.

Lopez said officials are "monitoring the situation closely.”

