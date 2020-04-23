Lincoln mayor tells ABC News city's evaluating when to 'reopen' local economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her administration are evaluating new COVID-19 cases, hospital bed capacity and public health resource infrastructure as they decide when to relax restrictions of the now four-week-old directed health measure.

Gaylor Baird did not specify a timeframe during her noon-hour interview on ABC News' "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" program.

Residents and business owners in Lincoln took the pandemic seriously early on, adopting social distancing measures and voluntarily closing their shops, Gaylor Baird told anchor Amy Robach.

She credited the low numbers of positive COVID-19 cases being reported daily in Lancaster County to the public's compliance with local and state public health guidance.

While it hasn't been directly affected yet, Lincoln's "paying close attention" to COVID-19 outbreaks in meatpacking plants in the state, she said.

Local health department officials have coordinated with their peers in affected counties like Saline.

"We want our hospitals to be able to extend care to those individuals if need be," Gaylor Baird said in the interview.

So far, Lincoln has not been affected by a worksite outbreak.