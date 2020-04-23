You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln mayor tells ABC News city's evaluating when to 'reopen' local economy
Lincoln mayor tells ABC News city's evaluating when to 'reopen' local economy

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her administration are evaluating new COVID-19 cases, hospital bed capacity and public health resource infrastructure as they decide when to relax restrictions of the now four-week-old directed health measure.

Gaylor Baird did not specify a timeframe during her noon-hour interview on ABC News' "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" program.

Residents and business owners in Lincoln took the pandemic seriously early on, adopting social distancing measures and voluntarily closing their shops, Gaylor Baird told anchor Amy Robach.

She credited the low numbers of positive COVID-19 cases being reported daily in Lancaster County to the public's compliance with local and state public health guidance.

While it hasn't been directly affected yet, Lincoln's "paying close attention" to COVID-19 outbreaks in meatpacking plants in the state, she said.

Local health department officials have coordinated with their peers in affected counties like Saline.

"We want our hospitals to be able to extend care to those individuals if need be," Gaylor Baird said in the interview.

So far, Lincoln has not been affected by a worksite outbreak.

But the mayor said the virus continues to show how everyone is connected.

Lancaster County added four more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, pushing the local total over 100 documented cases of the coronavirus disease.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports 101 positive cases of COVID-19, and details on the newly confirmed cases were expected Thursday afternoon at the mayor's daily news briefing.

Could Crete become next virus hot spot?

Lancaster County entered Thursday with the fifth most cases in Nebraska, which reported 1,813 overall.

To date, the county has only recorded one death from COVID-19. Nebraska's overall death toll stood at 45 Wednesday night.

Bryan treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma

Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity has expanded, and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath should seek testing at the Bryan Health or CHI Heath drive-thru testing sites.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

Concerned about COVID-19?

