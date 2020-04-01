Lincoln mayor hopes early virus moves will blunt the spread

Lincoln's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to nine Wednesday morning, and though that number is likely to continue to rise, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she's hopeful measures the city has taken to blunt the spread will bear fruit.

Gaylor Baird spoke to Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members Wednesday morning via a Zoom chat.

She said early moves Lincoln made, such as not allowing fans at the boys state basketball tournament and closing schools, "have put us in a strong position to fight the virus."

Gaylor Baird said Lincoln officials took the coronavirus seriously early on. She noted that not allowing fans at the basketball tournament was "one of the toughest decisions we made early on." But she also said it was vindicated when college and pro leagues canceled games shortly after.

She commended residents for doing a good job following recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gathering with others, and she also stressed the importance of people staying home if they are sick.

"If we can stop the spread of the virus and limit it within a household, we've done important, heroic work to protect the rest of the community and to protect all the medical professionals who are on the front lines," Gaylor Baird said.