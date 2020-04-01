You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln mayor hopes early virus moves will blunt the spread

Lincoln's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to nine Wednesday morning, and though that number is likely to continue to rise, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she's hopeful measures the city has taken to blunt the spread will bear fruit.

Gaylor Baird spoke to Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members Wednesday morning via a Zoom chat.

She said early moves Lincoln made, such as not allowing fans at the boys state basketball tournament and closing schools, "have put us in a strong position to fight the virus."

Gaylor Baird said Lincoln officials took the coronavirus seriously early on. She noted that not allowing fans at the basketball tournament was "one of the toughest decisions we made early on." But she also said it was vindicated when college and pro leagues canceled games shortly after.

She commended residents for doing a good job following recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gathering with others, and she also stressed the importance of people staying home if they are sick.

"If we can stop the spread of the virus and limit it within a household, we've done important, heroic work to protect the rest of the community and to protect all the medical professionals who are on the front lines," Gaylor Baird said.

She said that only time will tell if Lincoln has done enough to flatten the curve and limit COVID-19 infections.

"We'll get a better indication if there's more we need to do or if those early steps are serving us well," the mayor said, noting that she's grateful to be a part of a community "that's taken it so seriously."

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

