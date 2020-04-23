Lincoln mayor: 2 weeks of declining daily new cases will be key metric to relaxing restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two weeks of declining new COVID-19 cases will mark a key trigger point in relaxing some of the restrictions in Lancaster County's directed health measure, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials will be looking for such a decline, as well as the local hospital capacity, in making their decision, the mayor said during her daily briefing.

"They need to feel confident that our health care system has enough beds, enough ventilators and enough staff to manage COVID-19 cases and future potential outbreaks," Gaylor Baird said.

The county's directed health measure — which sets social distancing rules barring gatherings of more than 10 people, closing salons and limiting bars and restaurants to take-out and delivery only — runs through May 6.

Gaylor Baird and Pat Lopez, the interim health director, said the ever-evolving data constrains some of the planning effort, but they hope to give as much notice as they can.

"We're at a key point right now in where the virus is in our community," Lopez said.

With the nine new cases Thursday, Lancaster County had a total of 106 documented cases of the coronavirus, and this week's 33 new cases are the most since the outbreak.