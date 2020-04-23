Lincoln mayor: 2 weeks of declining daily new cases will be key metric to relaxing restrictions

Two weeks of declining new COVID-19 cases will mark a key trigger point in relaxing some of the restrictions in Lancaster County's directed health measure, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials will be looking for such a decline, as well as the local hospital capacity, in making their decision, the mayor said during her daily briefing.
"They need to feel confident that our health care system has enough beds, enough ventilators and enough staff to manage COVID-19 cases and future potential outbreaks," Gaylor Baird said.
The county's directed health measure — which sets social distancing rules barring gatherings of more than 10 people, closing salons and limiting bars and restaurants to take-out and delivery only — runs through May 6.
Gaylor Baird and Pat Lopez, the interim health director, said the ever-evolving data constrains some of the planning effort, but they hope to give as much notice as they can.
"We're at a key point right now in where the virus is in our community," Lopez said.
With the nine new cases Thursday, Lancaster County had a total of 106 documented cases of the coronavirus, and this week's 33 new cases are the most since the outbreak.
The new cases involved six women and three men, ranging in age from a young child to a resident in their 50s, Lopez said. How those individuals contracted the virus remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.
To date, the county has only recorded one death from COVID-19.
Local officials expect the number of positive cases of the virus in the Lincoln area to continue to rise as testing capacity expands, and anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that include fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath should seek testing at the Bryan Health or CHI Heath drive-thru testing sites.
On Wednesday, 110 tests were conducted between the testing sites, which is only 73% percent of the local capacity, city officials said.
The county's positivity rate remained at 3.9% of all tests, lower than the state rate of about 11.6%.
Earlier Thursday, Gaylor Baird told ABC News' "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" program the comparatively lower number of daily new cases here were a credit to residents and business owners in Lincoln taking the pandemic seriously early on.
"We're trying to surge safely here in Nebraska," she told anchor Amy Robach.
While the city hasn't been directly affected yet, Lincoln is "paying close attention" to COVID-19 outbreaks in meatpacking plants in the state because even though some of the newly infected workers don't live here they may receive treatment in the city, the mayor said.
"We want our hospitals to be able to extend care to those individuals if need be," Gaylor Baird said in the interview.
So far, Lincoln has not been affected by a worksite outbreak.
