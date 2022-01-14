Lincoln mask mandate coming back as COVID-19 cases soar

Lopez said now is the time for an "urgent community response."

She said the main tipping point that led to the decision to reinstate the mask mandate just three weeks after it went away was the local hospital situation.

Even though the omicron variant has been shown to cause milder disease, the sheer number of cases is leading to more hospitalizations. On Tuesday, there were 142 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, the highest number since December 2020. Numbers have declined slightly since then but remain at their highest levels in a year.

Lopez said the hospital indicator used in the COVID-19 risk dial has been in the red for more than three weeks, and the average of daily patients has risen from 113 on Christmas Day to 132 as of this week.

Another concerning factor is the amount of patients from Lancaster County, which is nearing 100. The more local patients there are, the fewer transfers the Lincoln hospitals are able to accept, she said.

Bryan Health on Thursday said it's been instituting many of its crisis care practices for several months now, including repurposing space, limiting elective surgeries and turning down many transfer requests.