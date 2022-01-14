Lincoln mask mandate coming back as COVID-19 cases soar past 3,600 this week

"The hospitals are really full," said Dr. Eric Avery, president of the Lancaster County Medical Society. "The COVID cases are way too high, and it's up to us to do the right thing, right now."

In addition to wearing masks, officials said doing the right thing means getting vaccinated if you haven't yet done so.

Vaccines are "proven, they're safe, they're effective," Avery said.

Lopez also touted the importance of booster shots. While she said she didn't have data on how many recent COVID-19 cases are in fully vaccinated people, she did say only 10% of the cases are occurring in those who have had a booster shot.

Officials also said another instance of doing the right thing would be avoiding large gatherings.

Gaylor Baird encouraged community groups to postpone meetings or hold them virtually, and she also said people planning to host events such as weddings or banquets should consider postponing them because people gathering in close proximity without masks is the way the virus spreads most easily.

"It's time to get real, and for at least the next four weeks, I'm asking you to make some tough decisions," she said.