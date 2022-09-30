Lincoln man severely injured in MoPac Trail crash is back riding again

On April 15, Larry Lohmeier's life changed forever.

It was Good Friday, and the avid cyclist was on the MoPac Trail east of Lincoln, headed toward the tiny Cass County village of Wabash on what was to have been a 40-mile bike ride.

At the trail's intersection with 286th Street, Lohmeier started to cross the gravel road, something he'd done several times before.

This time, a large pickup truck -- a Ford F-450 -- smashed into him going nearly 45 mph.

Arlo W. Fleischman, 70, of Elmwood told Cass County deputies at the time that he was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting Lohmeier.

The impact tossed Lohmeier more than 100 feet into a ditch.

His injuries were numerous and severe. They included facial fractures, a traumatic brain injury, several rib fractures, a punctured lung, internal bleeding and multiple injuries to his legs.

Lohmeier doesn't remember anything about the accident -- or, for that matter, the whole day preceding it -- but his wife, Holly, and his doctors remember it vividly.

Luckily, he was wearing a helmet, which helped to save his life.

"If it wasn't for my bike helmet, I wouldn't be here," the 39-year-old Lincoln man said.

In addition to possibly saving his life, his helmet also notified his wife right away, through a sensor, that something had happened.

She started calling his phone, which was eventually picked up by a friend of theirs who lives in the area and had happened upon the accident.

Holly Lohmeier said the news she got was "earth shattering."

"No one expects to get notified their husband's been in a serious accident," said Holly, who gave birth to the couple's second child just three months before the accident.

"You go from life being perfectly normal to being turned upside down in a matter of seconds."

The driver of the truck stopped and called 911 right away, and first responders from Elmwood Fire & Rescue and Cass County EMS arrived at the scene to find Lohmeier struggling for survival.

They quickly made the decision that he was too badly hurt to wait for a medical helicopter, which would have taken 25 minutes to arrive, so they loaded him in an ambulance and headed for the Bryan West Campus trauma center.

On the way there, Lohmeier coded, but the EMTs were able to get his heart restarted and keep him alive until reaching Bryan.

“When a trauma patient goes into cardiac arrest, it’s very, very hard for them to come back,” said Sarah Knight of the Cass County Emergency Management Agency. “I remember thinking that we had done everything we could, but we weren’t able to save this man.”

But they did save him, and he arrived at the hospital as a "category one" patient, the most severe designation. Because of the extent of his injuries, doctors weren't confident he would survive.

Lohmeier made it, but it wasn't easy. He was unconscious for 10 days and underwent nine surgeries. He spent nearly four weeks at Bryan West and another two months at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

Though he doesn't consider himself fully recovered, Lohmeier has been discharged from any further medical treatment and rehabilitation. He's back at his job, is able to help out at home with his children and is back on a bike.

Because of his ordeal and recovery, Lohmeier was honored Friday as this year's Bryan Trauma Champion during Bryan’s Trauma Symposium at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Dr. Ryne Marshall, a surgical and critical care physician, was the trauma surgeon on call who first saw Lohmeier.

Marshall said it was a combination of factors, from Lohmeier's overall good health, to the quick decisions by the first responders, to the care he received at Bryan and Madonna, that brought him to this point.

“Larry’s recovery has been far beyond what any reasonable person could expect with the severity of his injuries,” Marshall said. “It’s obviously still an ongoing process, and these things take a long time. But it’s a testament to him and how far he’s come."

Marshall called it "unbelievably rewarding to see somebody who was so close to death and so ill and so critically injured in so many different ways get back to the things he loves doing."

For Lohmeier, that means being back on a bike as much as possible. He rides six days a week in addition to other physical activity such as walking and lifting weights.

But, at least for now, it does not mean bike rides on the trail he used to frequent.

"I have nothing against the MoPac. I don't have anything against the intersection, but me personally, I just don't know if I'm going to go back there," said Lohmeier, who has made one visit to the site of his accident.

"I've seen it once, and that was enough for me, I think."