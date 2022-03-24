Lincoln man recovering from COVID-19 makes point to thank those who helped him

Jeff Walker started feeling under the weather on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Though the 54-year-old Lincoln man said he's never really had allergies before, he had been working outside the day before and thought maybe he was having a reaction to dust or other things he may have kicked up while raking leaves and cleaning his deck.

But as the week went on, it was clear he had picked up some kind of a bug. His wife wasn't feeling well either, and because of that, they stayed home on Thanksgiving and didn't gather with family.

As he was eating his Thanksgiving dinner, Walker said he realized he couldn't smell or taste anything. That's when it first hit him that he might have COVID-19.

He and his wife, Janell, both got tested the next day and by Saturday had the results: positive.

But while his wife, who had been vaccinated, had a mild bout of the illness and got better quickly, Walker, who hadn't gotten the vaccine, was in for the fight of his life.

Janell Walker works for CHI Health at Home and tested his oxygen levels the following Monday, finding they were lower than normal. They called his doctor, who told them they should probably go to the emergency room at CHI Health St. Elizabeth to get checked out.

"I thought I was just coming down here for them to (take) a look and then I'd go home," Walker said. "And the next thing I know, I'm getting oxygen tubes, and I'm getting blood work, and I'm getting an IV. And they're taking my shoes off and I'm getting a gown."

He would spend the next two weeks on the hospital's fifth floor, not getting any better. On Dec. 15, it was determined that he needed to go on a ventilator because fluid was continuing to build up in his lungs making it harder and harder for him to breathe.

Walker had a do not resuscitate order, but his wife convinced him to rescind it, and he was sedated and intubated early in the morning that day.

On Dec. 26, he came off the ventilator and started getting high-flow oxygen instead. But he was still struggling with breathing and having anxiety, so he went back on a ventilator a second time on Dec. 30.

Walker said numerous staff members told him later that they didn't think he was going to make it. The odds have not been good for COVID-19 patients who wind up on a ventilator, and they are even worse for those who have to be intubated more than once.

But his second stint on the ventilator was short-lived. On Jan. 3, Walker said he went into surgery to have both a tracheostomy tube and a feeding tube inserted.

He spent two more weeks at St. Elizabeth before being released to a rehabilitation hospital in Omaha, spending a few weeks there and then another several weeks doing inpatient rehab at Bryan West Campus.

In all, Walker spent 87 days in various hospitals and still isn't fully recovered. He lost 70 pounds, including most of his muscle tone, and still walks with a cane. He also occasionally still needs oxygen.

He starts pulmonary rehabilitation next week, which is the final leg of his rehab journey, although he said doctors have not given him a definitive estimate of when he may be back to normal.

Walker gives his wife much of the credit for his recovery, but he also realizes he wouldn't be here without the hard work of the staff at the hospitals he was in, especially those at St. Elizabeth, who cared for him during his darkest days.

On Thursday, he surprised many of them with a visit during their morning meeting.

"You guys saw me at my worst, but I saw all of you at your best," he told them.

The nurses who cared for Walker said they were excited to see him now that he's mostly recovered and appreciated his show of gratitude.

Cheyenne Hartmann, one of the nurses who cared for Walker while he was at St. Elizabeth, said November and December were really hard months, with a lot of very sick COVID-19 patients. Many didn't make it.

"It's really great to see somebody come back and actually acknowledge the work we put in for them," Hartmann said.

Suzie McDonald, another nurse who cared for Walker at various times, said it "means the world" to see him now.

"We were all super excited to see how he's done because we saw him at his sickest," said McDonald, who like Hartmann started her career during the pandemic.

Walker said he plans to visit staff at the other two hospitals where he spent time, but wanted to visit St. Elizabeth first because they saw him at his worst.

He also plans to write a book about his experience, which he said will be "like a love letter" to the staff because, "I wouldn't be here without you guys."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

