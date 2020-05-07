Lincoln man donates selfie wall for Bryan Health workers

Jon Humiston hasn't worked at his business since early March.
The last paying gig for his Umbrella Photo Booth business was the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. He got in one day of work there before the tournament, like most other sporting events around the country, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Within 24 hours, I lost about six months worth of work," Humiston said.
But the Lincoln man realizes he's still better off than a lot of people, including a friend of his who spent 13 days in a New York City hospital fighting off COVID-19.
His friend's experience made Humiston want to do something for front-line health care workers in Lincoln.
Since his skills are in photography, he came up with the idea of a selfie wall. He contacted Bryan Health officials to see if they would be OK with the idea, and then he worked with local marketing company Firespring to actually design and print the vinyl wall covering.
On Thursday, during both National Nurses Week and National Hospitals Week, the selfie walls were installed at both Bryan East and Bryan West Campus hospitals.
Humiston said health care workers are under an enormous amount of stress because of COVID-19, and he's hoping Bryan staff members will take pictures in front of the wall and post them on their social media sites using the hashtag #BryanHealth.
A Bryan spokesman called it a "generous gift."
"We’re certain it will be meaningful for our employees during hospital week, and a very visual reminder the community is rallying around them," he said.
