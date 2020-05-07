You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man donates selfie wall for Bryan Health workers
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man donates selfie wall for Bryan Health workers

Jon Humiston hasn't worked at his business since early March.

The last paying gig for his Umbrella Photo Booth business was the Big 12 men's basketball tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. He got in one day of work there before the tournament, like most other sporting events around the country, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Within 24 hours, I lost about six months worth of work," Humiston said.

Bryan Health staffer shares her COVID-19 journey

But the Lincoln man realizes he's still better off than a lot of people, including a friend of his who spent 13 days in a New York City hospital fighting off COVID-19.

His friend's experience made Humiston want to do something for front-line health care workers in Lincoln.

Since his skills are in photography, he came up with the idea of a selfie wall. He contacted Bryan Health officials to see if they would be OK with the idea, and then he worked with local marketing company Firespring to actually design and print the vinyl wall covering.

Bryan Health gives glimpse into how many COVID-19 patients have left hospital

On Thursday, during both National Nurses Week and National Hospitals Week, the selfie walls were installed at both Bryan East and Bryan West Campus hospitals.

Humiston said health care workers are under an enormous amount of stress because of COVID-19, and he's hoping Bryan staff members will take pictures in front of the wall and post them on their social media sites using the hashtag #BryanHealth.

A Bryan spokesman called it a "generous gift."

"We’re certain it will be meaningful for our employees during hospital week, and a very visual reminder the community is rallying around them," he said.

Lincoln startup's fall-protection system adapted for COVID-19 care
Lincoln's water plant has isolated workers in RVs to ensure water production

Videos, photos: Creating community during crisis

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News