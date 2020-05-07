Lincoln, Lancaster County to reluctantly adopt eased restrictions Ricketts outlined

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln and Lancaster County will implement eased restrictions beginning Monday, after Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her health director reluctantly agreed to adopt the plans Gov. Pete Ricketts sought.

The new restrictions would allow the reopening of barbershops and tattoo parlors provided staff and patrons wear face masks and give restaurants the ability to serve half the number of diners their establishments can hold.

In her Thursday afternoon briefing on the local pandemic response Gaylor Baird said she was disappointed Ricketts said he would not extend the Lancaster County restrictions currently in place beyond Sunday.

The ramifications of a growing outbreak of COVID-19 among Lancaster County residents working at the Smithfield plant in Crete remain unclear, and she believes another week or two could provide clarity, she said.

"Confusion about what's allowed by one level of government or the other is not helpful to anyone," Gaylor Baird said.

"Rather than create confusion between the state and the county or engage in a legal battle, we will also issue a local DHM (directed health measure) that aligns with the state."