You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln, Lancaster County to reluctantly adopt eased restrictions Ricketts outlined
View Comments
breaking top story

Lincoln, Lancaster County to reluctantly adopt eased restrictions Ricketts outlined

Cases by zip code

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's dashboard shows the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code.

 LLCHD dashboard

Lincoln and Lancaster County will implement eased restrictions beginning Monday, after Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her health director reluctantly agreed to adopt the plans Gov. Pete Ricketts sought. 

The new restrictions would allow the reopening of barbershops and tattoo parlors provided staff and patrons wear face masks and give restaurants the ability to serve half the number of diners their establishments can hold.

In her Thursday afternoon briefing on the local pandemic response Gaylor Baird said she was disappointed Ricketts said he would not extend the Lancaster County restrictions currently in place beyond Sunday.

The ramifications of a growing outbreak of COVID-19 among Lancaster County residents working at the Smithfield plant in Crete remain unclear, and she believes another week or two could provide clarity, she said. 

"Confusion about what's allowed by one level of government or the other is not helpful to anyone," Gaylor Baird said. 

"Rather than create confusion between the state and the county or engage in a legal battle, we will also issue a local DHM (directed health measure) that aligns with the state."

The news of eased restrictions followed the announcement Thursday that a second Lancaster County resident had died from the coronavirus.

The resident had been hospitalized and had tested positive for COVID-19. Local health officials were notified on Thursday about the death, which occurred earlier in the week.

Lincoln added a total of 47 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the community total to 509.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County has led a national coronavirus case tracking system to label the area as a potential outbreak city.

Lincoln stood at No. 5 on Wednesday in the list of cities with accelerating case rates, according to the New York Times.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county reported 5,538 people have been tested.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

Two in Hall County, 1 from Colfax County die of coronavirus
Ricketts confident his coronavirus policy is working
Some campsites to reopen, but Nebraska beaches closed because of large gatherings
LPS outlines how it will end a school year without a building to leave for the summer

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News