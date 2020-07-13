Lincoln is least-stressed city in the country, report says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincolnites apparently aren't letting social distancing, quarantine isolation and doubts about the Husker football season get them down.

According to personal finance website WalletHub, Lincoln is the least-stressed city in the country right now.

In May, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that 39% of Americans said the coronavirus pandemic was having a negative effect on their mental health, so WalletHub set out to compare 182 cities across 42 metrics to find out the most- and least-stressed among them.

Among the areas where Lincoln scored very well compared with other cities were stress at work, where it had the third-lowest rate, and family stress, where it had the sixth-lowest rate.

Most of the least-stressed cities are in the Midwest and Plains. Of the seven least-stressed cities, six were in that part of the country, including Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota; and Madison, Wisconsin. Omaha also fared well, ranking as the 22nd-least-stressed city.

By contrast, many of the most-stressed cities are larger industrial cities in the Rust Belt and Southeast. Cleveland is the most-stressed city, followed by Detroit and Birmingham, Alabama. Others among the most-stressed include Baltimore, New Orleans and St. Louis.