Lincoln is least-stressed city in the country, report says
Lincoln is least-stressed city in the country, report says

Lincolnites apparently aren't letting social distancing, quarantine isolation and doubts about the Husker football season get them down.

According to personal finance website WalletHub, Lincoln is the least-stressed city in the country right now.

In May, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that 39% of Americans said the coronavirus pandemic was having a negative effect on their mental health, so WalletHub set out to compare 182 cities across 42 metrics to find out the most- and least-stressed among them.

Among the areas where Lincoln scored very well compared with other cities were stress at work, where it had the third-lowest rate, and family stress, where it had the sixth-lowest rate.

Most of the least-stressed cities are in the Midwest and Plains. Of the seven least-stressed cities, six were in that part of the country, including Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota; and Madison, Wisconsin. Omaha also fared well, ranking as the 22nd-least-stressed city.

By contrast, many of the most-stressed cities are larger industrial cities in the Rust Belt and Southeast. Cleveland is the most-stressed city, followed by Detroit and Birmingham, Alabama. Others among the most-stressed include Baltimore, New Orleans and St. Louis.

You can see the full report at: wallethub.com/edu/most-least-stressed-cities/22759/

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Most-, least-stressed cities

Here are the most- and least-stressed cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Most-stressed

1. Cleveland

2. Detroit

3. Birmingham, Alabama

4. Gulfport, Mississippi

5. Newark, New Jersey

Least-stressed

1. Lincoln

2. Boise, Idaho

3. Sioux Falls, South Dakota,

4. Fargo, North Dakota

5. Overland Park, Kansas

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

