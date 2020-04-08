Lincoln hospitals well-equipped to handle growing coronavirus cases

Even as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, local hospitals appear to be in good shape in terms of capabilities to care for patients who need to be hospitalized.
On Wednesday, Bryan Health said it had 24 patients in the hospital that either have confirmed positive tests or are awaiting coronavirus test results. Of those, four were on ventilators and another nine were in intensive care.
John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the health system has 138 ventilators between its two Lincoln hospital campuses. While Woodrich did not provide a total number of Bryan's intensive care beds, he did say it has the capacity to create an intensive care room for each ventilator it has if needed.
Taylor Barth, a spokeswoman for CHI St. Elizabeth, was not able to provide specific numbers for the Lincoln hospital, but she did say CHI Health has 181 intensive-care beds across its system of hospitals in Nebraska and western Iowa, as well as 433 machines that can be used as ventilators, such as anesthesia machines.
A COVID-19 forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts that Nebraska will hit its peak need for ventilators and ICU beds on or around April 25. Even in the forecast's worst-case scenario, Bryan and CHI Health each on their own would have enough ventilators and ICU beds to serve the needs for the entire state.
That worst-case scenario predicts a surge of new cases that could include the state seeing double-digit deaths for several days in a row.
It's something for which both Bryan and St. Elizabeth have been preparing for.
Both have opened isolation wards with negative-pressure rooms to house patients with COVID-19, and they also have taken steps to free up beds in their hospitals, such as canceling elective surgeries. That step also has helped to preserve personal protective equipment for health care workers, such as masks and gowns.
Bryan said it has a critical shortage of gowns, but all of its other protective equipment supplies are either adequate or somewhat limited, Woodrich said.
The reason gowns are such a critical need is because of increased use and supply restrictions.
Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement and chief development officer, said Bryan is allowed to purchase just over 4,000 gowns a month from its supplier, a number that's based on its 12-month average usage.
However, he said caring for a single COVID-19 patient can require 150 gowns a day, meaning the hospital could use more in a month on one patient than it can buy.
Bryan has dealt with the shortage in a number of ways. It's taken donations and had volunteers sew gowns. It also has ordered 100,000 disposable gowns from a Chinese supplier and 3,000 reusable ones from a Mexican supplier. However, neither shipment will arrive for about three weeks.
Bryan also has received numerous donations of thousands of masks, gloves and shoe coverings, as well as face shields and ingredients to make its own sanitizer.
St. Elizabeth also has received a number of donations of protective equipment.
With both supplies and medical equipment, CHI Health has the ability to redeploy items quickly to where they are needed, Barth said.
"Although each campus has their own supplies, they can request more and CHI Health will move supplies and equipment where the need is the greatest," she said.
Bryan officials said Tuesday that a number of measures they took more than a month ago have helped them be prepared for the pandemic while also taking pressure off their emergency departments.
On Feb. 27, well before there were any COVID-19 cases in Lincoln, Bryan opened its incident command for pandemic preparedness, and on March 6, it made its ezVisit telehealth service available free of charge for people experiencing symptoms of an upper respiratory infection.
On March 13 -- a week before Lincoln's first confirmed case of the virus -- it started a respiratory clinic at its urgent care center at Bryan LifePointe near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
On March 24, Bryan started drive-thru testing at LifePointe.
Those moves "really helped alleviate the pressure on our emergency department," Ravenscroft said.
CHI Health started its own drive-thru testing clinic on March 31 for health care providers and first responders.
Both hospitals have made a number of other moves, including limiting visitors and sending volunteers home.
Ravenscroft said Bryan implemented a pay stabilization plan that would ensure all employees get paid for at least the next month, even if they don't have much to do. Those employees can be called at anytime to help in other areas.
He said Bryan has no plans to lay off or furlough staff whose normal duties have been curtailed, something hospitals in other parts of the country have done.
In addition to all the proactive moves made by Lincoln's health care systems, the city also has benefited from a bit of luck.
Dr. Jim Nora, Bryan Medical Center's medical director for infection prevention, said it was "really fortunate" that Lincoln Public Schools was on spring break during the week when the coronavirus "was getting started" in Nebraska. That meant students were already social distancing a week earlier than most everyone else.
Lincoln residents also have been doing a good job following social distancing recommendations, Ravenscroft said.
"The social distancing has had an impact here on allowing us to kind of have this be kind of a slow-moving train rather than a runaway train," he said.
However, Woodrich cautioned the worst is likely yet to come, and people have to remain vigilant.
"My plea to everybody is don't let your guard down," Woodrich said.
