Lincoln hospitals well-equipped to handle growing coronavirus cases

Even as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, local hospitals appear to be in good shape in terms of capabilities to care for patients who need to be hospitalized.

On Wednesday, Bryan Health said it had 24 patients in the hospital that either have confirmed positive tests or are awaiting coronavirus test results. Of those, four were on ventilators and another nine were in intensive care.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the health system has 138 ventilators between its two Lincoln hospital campuses. While Woodrich did not provide a total number of Bryan's intensive care beds, he did say it has the capacity to create an intensive care room for each ventilator it has if needed.

Taylor Barth, a spokeswoman for CHI St. Elizabeth, was not able to provide specific numbers for the Lincoln hospital, but she did say CHI Health has 181 intensive-care beds across its system of hospitals in Nebraska and western Iowa, as well as 433 machines that can be used as ventilators, such as anesthesia machines.