Lincoln hospitals say they have no capacity issues

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, said Tuesday that any capacity issues have been short term and "are related to staffing as much as they are physical or equipment capacity," meaning there are plenty of beds and ventilators, but there might not always be enough people to staff rooms and operate equipment.

Ravenscroft noted that Nebraska has had a nursing shortage for some time, and Bryan currently has more than 100 openings.

Another issue that complicates capacity calculations is that COVID-19 patients have much longer stays on average than patients in the hospital for other reasons.

Ravenscroft said the average stay for non-COVID patients at Bryan is about 4½ days, while patients with COVID-19 can spend weeks or even months in the hospital.

As of Tuesday, Bryan had 43 COVID-19 patients in its two hospitals, 15 of whom were in intensive care and eight of whom were on a ventilator.

That number of patients with much-longer-than average stays can throw a wrench into the otherwise efficient process of moving patients in and out of the hospital, where roughly 15% of patients get discharged each day.

