Lincoln hospitals may have to get creative to keep 10% of beds open

Hospitals may have to get a little creative to meet the directive from Gov. Pete Ricketts that they keep at least 10% of their beds open for COVID-19 patients.

Ricketts announced the order Friday, along with others aimed at combating a spike in coronavirus cases that has seen Nebraska set records for both number of cases and number of hospitalized patients.

As of Monday night, there were 343 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the most since the pandemic began and about a 50% increase since the beginning of October. The surge in hospitalizations comes thanks to a surge in cases. Nebraska set single-day and weekly records on Friday.

Those came the same day the governor said hospitals would need to keep 10% of their beds open for COVID-19 patients in order to continue doing elective surgeries. The updates to Nebraska's directed health measures are effective Wednesday.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health's vice president of advancement, said the health system supports the governor's directed health measures, but that "the rigid 10% is a little bit of a sticking point."

Ravenscroft said Bryan's patient numbers can literally fluctuate by the hour with constant admissions and discharges.