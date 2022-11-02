Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses

Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children.

Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.

Dr. John Trapp, Bryan's chief medical officer, said the hospital system at one point last week had 27 pediatric patients in a unit that only has 17 beds, which required it to expand and put children into adult beds.

On Wednesday, Bryan was down to 15 pediatric patients, six of whom were dealing with respiratory syncytial virus cases and another two with COVID-19.

RSV has been driving hospitalizations throughout Nebraska, mostly in young children.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported 238 confirmed RSV cases in October, nearly four times as many as there were in September.

Things are even worse in Douglas County, which on Wednesday reported 852 RSV cases last month.

Most of those cases are in young children, who are more likely to have complications and need to be hospitalized. In Lancaster County, 85% of cases have been in kids 5 and younger, with 66% in kids 2 and younger. In Douglas County, 65% of cases have been in kids 5 and younger, and 40% in kids 2 and younger.

Dr. Amy Pinkall, a pediatric hospitalist at Bryan, said the hospital has been seeing record numbers of RSV cases, which are occurring much earlier than normal, and the affected children have been sicker than usual.

Dr. Jason Kruger, chief medical officer of CHI St. Elizabeth, said earlier this week that its pediatric emergency room has been much busier than usual.

Both CHI Health and Bryan have been seeing more pediatric patients than usual and keeping sicker patients in house because of capacity issues at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that Children's saw 245 patients who had tested positive for RSV in the past seven days, 160 of whom were seen in the emergency department and released in less than 24 hours.

The other 85 had to be admitted to the hospital, with 21 of those patients winding up in intensive care.

"We are seeing higher volumes than usual for this time of year due to respiratory illnesses that we typically see in the winter," said Meghan Wiedeburg, a spokeswoman for Children's.

But she emphasized that the hospital constantly monitors its capacity and needs and communicates often with other hospitals in the region to evaluate the availability of beds "to ensure the child gets the needed care as close to home as possible."

Unlike with COVID-19 and influenza, there are no vaccines for RSV and no effective treatments, other than supportive care to help children fight off the illness on their own, which most are able to do.

It's important for parents to look for signs of complications such as breathing problems and dehydration and take their child to a doctor's office or emergency room if they are seriously ill.

However, Dr. Michael Schooff, a pediatrician with CHI Health in Omaha, said parents should not take children who are mildly ill to the doctor or hospital just to get a test for RSV.

The early surge in RSV and rising flu cases have officials at Bryan concerned about hospital capacity in the coming weeks and months.

Trapp said the flu season is likely to peak in the next four to six weeks, which also could be the same time Nebraska sees rising COVID-19 cases due to new variants that are currently circulating on the East and West coasts.

"This means that our hospital capacity is going to continue to be strained," he said.

Trapp said it's important for people to get a flu vaccine as well as a COVID-19 vaccine and/or booster shots if they are eligible. Since it takes a couple of weeks for vaccines to reach full effectiveness, now is a good time to get vaccinated, he said.

"You do have time," Trapp said.