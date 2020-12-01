Lincoln hospitals expect COVID-19 vaccine within a couple of weeks

Despite requiring its employees to get a flu shot every year, CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said the health system will not require its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, although it will "strongly encourage" them to.

Robertson said that's because the COVID-19 vaccine is new, and though it is presumed to be safe, it does not have the decades of data behind it that the flu vaccine does.

However, Robertson said he's willing to be a guinea pig for the vaccine to convince others it is safe.

"I'd be happy to be first in line," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan Health does not plan to require its employees to get the vaccine, either, at least not initially, said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement. He said that could change as the situation evolves, but he believes there will be strong demand from most employees for the vaccine.

"I can tell you, with a fair degree of confidence, that the vast, vast, vast majority of our team will be lining up to get this," Ravenscroft said.

As for when Bryan will receive the vaccine and how much it will get, he said officials hope to find out that information this week, possibly in the next day or two.