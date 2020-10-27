Lincoln hospitals dealing with own COVID-19 cases

Despite those efforts, CHI Health is still having to get creative to meet staffing needs.

Robertson said the health system has orders in with medical staffing companies for more than 200 traveling nurses. About one-third of those have already started working and the rest are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

He said CHI Health has used some of the coronavirus aid money Gov. Pete Ricketts authorized for hospitals to provide bonuses to staff members who work extra shifts. That's resulted in more than 200 additional shifts at its hospitals being covered by employees working overtime.

However, Robertson said "we all realize that's not a long-term solution" to staffing issues.

He said he sees the increase in cases and hospitalizations likely to go on for at least a couple more weeks.

Still, Robertson said he's seeing some encouraging signs. For one thing, patients don't seem to be as sick as they were early on in the pandemic, so fewer of the hospitalized patients wind up needing to be moved to the ICU or go on ventilators.

He also said CHI has been seeing the COVID-19 positivity rate in its own labs level off lately, although it's still around 20%.