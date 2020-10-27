 Skip to main content
Lincoln hospitals dealing with own COVID-19 cases
Lincoln hospitals dealing with own COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 testing

Bryan Health said Tuesday that nearly 200 of its employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Rising COVID-19 cases are not just causing local health systems to have to deal with more patients, it's also leading to more cases among their staffs.

Bryan Health said it's seen an increase in the number of staff members diagnosed with the disease, especially in the past two months.

As of Tuesday, there had been 197 COVID-19 cases in employees across all of its four hospitals (Bryan East and West campuses in Lincoln, Crete Area Medical Center and Merrick Medical Center in Central City). That's a little less than 4% of the approximately 5,300 employees.

Bryan did not have data on how many of those employees are clinical staff who deal with patients, nor did it have information on how many additional staff have had to isolate because of an exposure.

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement, did say that there is no evidence that employees have been infected at work.

"It's been from activity outside the organization," he said.

Health staff testing positive for COVID-19 is largely because "the virus is everywhere" at this point, said Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health.

Robertson said the health system, which owns CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and 13 other hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, has seen an increasing number of staff members diagnosed with COVID-19.

The good news is, "it's a small number, less than 1%, of total staff," he said.

Robertson said at least half of the CHI Health staff members who have tested positive are people who don't work directly with patients.

Lancaster County, Douglas County and the state as a whole all set weekly records for COVID-19 cases last week, and the number of people hospitalized statewide hit a record of 436 on Saturday.

Despite the high number of hospitalizations, which have nearly doubled over the past month, Nebraska is not nearly as bad off as some other states. As of Monday, there were nearly 1,600 hospital beds and 234 intensive care beds available statewide.

The issue is not so much bed availability as it is staffing.

"It's getting really challenging here, guys, there's no doubt about it," Ravenscroft said in regard to staffing at Bryan Health.

He implored people listening to a news briefing Tuesday to "help them out," by wearing masks and taking other measures to help prevent COVID-19 infections.

Bryan on Tuesday had 44 patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses.

CHI Health reported about 170 COVID-19 patients across its system.

Robertson said CHI Health is having some of its doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists work with smaller hospitals via telemedicine to help them treat patients there and reduce the need for transfers.

Despite those efforts, CHI Health is still having to get creative to meet staffing needs.

Robertson said the health system has orders in with medical staffing companies for more than 200 traveling nurses. About one-third of those have already started working and the rest are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

He said CHI Health has used some of the coronavirus aid money Gov. Pete Ricketts authorized for hospitals to provide bonuses to staff members who work extra shifts. That's resulted in more than 200 additional shifts at its hospitals being covered by employees working overtime.

However, Robertson said "we all realize that's not a long-term solution" to staffing issues.

He said he sees the increase in cases and hospitalizations likely to go on for at least a couple more weeks.

Still, Robertson said he's seeing some encouraging signs. For one thing, patients don't seem to be as sick as they were early on in the pandemic, so fewer of the hospitalized patients wind up needing to be moved to the ICU or go on ventilators.

He also said CHI has been seeing the COVID-19 positivity rate in its own labs level off lately, although it's still around 20%.

"That may be the beginning of a flattening of the trend," Robertson said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

