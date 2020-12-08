Lincoln hospitals could have COVID-19 vaccine by the weekend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said he expects the health system to receive vaccine shipments by the weekend, with staff vaccinations beginning as early as Monday and continuing "until we run out of vaccine."

Neither Bryan nor CHI Health will require employees to get the vaccine.

As for whether employees who have recovered from COVID-19 will be vaccinated, Bryan officials said they had not received any guidance on that yet, while Robertson said any CHI Health staff member who has had the disease within the past 90 days will likely be a lower priority for vaccinations.

The Pfizer vaccine will be arriving at a time when new case numbers and hospitalizations have declined in Nebraska, although officials are worried about another spike because of Thanksgiving.

COVID-19 deaths, on the other hand, have been skyrocketing.

Nebraska as a whole had more than 200 deaths last week, and Lancaster County had 19 in the first week of December alone.

Ravenscroft said the number of COVID-19 deaths at Bryan now stands at 125, which is more than double what it was just two months ago. More than half of those deaths have been people from outside Lancaster County.