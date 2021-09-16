Lincoln hospitals are 'at the breaking point,' Bryan Health says

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Sept. 1 announced the reinstatement of a statewide transfer center to help hospitals find open beds. This time it's being run by Nomi Health, the company that ran Test Nebraska, rather than by CHI Health, which operated a similar transfer center last year.

Ravenscroft said the process has not worked as well this time around and has "some issues."

"The ability to transfer unstable patients is not there," he said.

While only hospitals in Lincoln, Omaha and some of the state's larger cities have the resources and staff to care for severely ill COVID-19 patients, non-COVID patients who are less sick can be cared for in the state's smaller hospitals.

Bryan last week transferred a couple of patients to Crete Area Medical Center, which it owns, to free up beds in Lincoln.

Ravenscroft said those kind of moves are likely to continue and he said he expects other hospitals will make similar moves if they aren't already to manage patient counts.

The vast majority of COVID-19 patients who come into Bryan continue to be unvaccinated, Ravenscroft said, and almost all those who become seriously ill and need intensive care and/or ventilators are unvaccinated.