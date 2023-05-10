One day before the pandemic-era health emergency was set to expire, Bryan Health reached a milestone.

The Lincoln-based hospital system said that Wednesday was the first time since COVID-19 first reared its head locally in March 2020 that it did not have a single patient in the hospital because of the disease.

"It seems fitting to share this news during National Hospital Week, a time when we celebrate our employees for the dedication and care they provide to the people of our region," Bryan said in a statement.

The health system said it has cared for about 4,200 COVID-19 patients over the past 38 months.

The disease has largely receded from public concern over the past few months after a winter surge that was less intense than ones the previous two winters.

Lancaster County recorded 69 official cases last week, its lowest weekly total in more than a year, and the percentage of people testing positive for the disease has been below 10% for three straight weeks, also the first time that's happened in more than a year. Last month, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial moved into the green, or low-risk, range, for the first time in nearly a year.

On Monday, the Lincoln City Council voted to end its emergency declaration, just as the Lancaster County board did last week, and it will take effect Thursday, coinciding with the end of the federal public health emergencies.

The Health Department's risk dial will go away, but the department will continue to publish a dashboard with COVID-19 data, and it also will continue to offer vaccines, testing and medication.

Photos: Bryan staff who care for COVID-19 patients