Lincoln hospital now offering on-demand COVID-19, other tests

Bryan Health said Monday that it is now offering a variety of on-demand tests, including COVID-19 tests, at its Imaging and Diagnostic Center at 40th Street and Pine Lake Road.

The on-demand tests are available without a doctor's order and cost less than typical lab tests, Bryan said in a news release.

More than 30 tests and panels are available, including the COVID-19 antibody test and the RT-PCR COVID-19 test for travel that meets airline requirements. A full list is available at bryanhealth.org/OnDemandLab.

“On-demand lab testing offers many benefits to our community,” said Jayne Ellenwood, Bryan laboratory client services manager. “It allows anyone to get the information they need to take charge of their health. It’s also a great tool for patients working with their doctor to monitor the impact of lifestyle changes to their health.”

Among the tests available are pregnancy tests, blood glucose tests, drug screens, full metabolic panels and tests to determine blood type.

The tests range in cost from $5-$67, plus a $5 lab fee, and results are usually available in anywhere from 4-12 hours.