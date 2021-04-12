 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln hospital now offering on-demand COVID-19, other tests
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln hospital now offering on-demand COVID-19, other tests

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
bryan pine lake

Bryan Health is now offering on-demand blood tests at its Imaging and Diagnostic Center at 40th Street and Pine Lake Road.

 Lancaster County Assessor
Watch Now: Bryan using self-service kiosks for COVID-19 screenings

Bryan Health said Monday that it is now offering a variety of on-demand tests, including COVID-19 tests, at its Imaging and Diagnostic Center at 40th Street and Pine Lake Road.

The on-demand tests are available without a doctor's order and cost less than typical lab tests, Bryan said in a news release.

More than 30 tests and panels are available, including the COVID-19 antibody test and the RT-PCR COVID-19 test for travel that meets airline requirements. A full list is available at bryanhealth.org/OnDemandLab.

Nebraska seeing younger people hospitalized for COVID-19

“On-demand lab testing offers many benefits to our community,” said Jayne Ellenwood, Bryan laboratory client services manager. “It allows anyone to get the information they need to take charge of their health. It’s also a great tool for patients working with their doctor to monitor the impact of lifestyle changes to their health.”

Among the tests available are pregnancy tests, blood glucose tests, drug screens, full metabolic panels and tests to determine blood type.

Phase 2 of Bryan East Campus project now complete

The tests range in cost from $5-$67, plus a $5 lab fee, and results are usually available in anywhere from 4-12 hours.

Tests are available any time from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but they must be scheduled in advance online. The cost of the tests is not billed to insurance, and Bryan said they likely won't be reimbursable.

Renderings: Bryan announces plan for cancer center on new campus in south Lincoln

On Thursday, Bryan Health officials formally unveiled a $45 million comprehensive cancer treatment center that would anchor what will be known as Bryan South Campus.

1 of 6

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is coffee causing deforestation?

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News