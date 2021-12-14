Lincoln hospital leaders' plea as patient numbers swell: Get vaccinated

"That is not the kind of care that Lincoln is accustomed to, and it's not the kind of care that we want to be providing," he said.

Vance raised the possibility of rationing care, noting that the hospital by the day and sometimes by the hour has to make decisions on who gets a bed and who doesn't.

"I'm very concerned about what the next days and weeks and even months will look like for us in health care," he said.

"No one wants to ration care, but that is where we are, and my fear is it will only get worse," Vance said.

Gronewold said conditions are very similar at Bryan, with the hospital constantly operating at surge capacity.

He said COVID patient numbers at the hospital jumped to their highest level in a year this week.

Statewide, 611 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID last Thursday, the highest figure since Dec. 15, 2020, before vaccines were available.

That has hospitals such as Bryan considering a number of steps, including the possibility of canceling even more elective surgeries, Gronewold said.