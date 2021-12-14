Lincoln hospital leaders' plea as patient numbers swell: Get vaccinated

The leaders of Lincoln's two hospital systems Tuesday once again implored people to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't yet and to get a booster shot if they are eligible.
The pleas from Derek Vance, president of CHI St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, and Russ Gronewold, president and CEO of Bryan Health, came as the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lincoln hit 125 on Tuesday, the highest number this year.
Lincoln had largely avoided the surge in hospital patients that had been occurring in Omaha and statewide over the past couple of months, but its rolling average number of patients has now been above 100 every day in December after hovering between 80 and 100 for the past three months.
Vance said the number of COVID patients has doubled over the past month at CHI Health, putting a strain on beds and staff. But it's not just people with the disease filling up hospitals.
He said CHI Health has seen a record number of births over the past few months, an increase in trauma patients and its highest number of surgical patients in years. Nebraska Heart recently saw the highest number of walk-in chest pain patients since it opened in 2003.
A number of patients are having to wait in the emergency room for a bed to open up, sometimes for days, Vance said.
"That is not the kind of care that Lincoln is accustomed to, and it's not the kind of care that we want to be providing," he said.
Vance raised the possibility of rationing care, noting that the hospital by the day and sometimes by the hour has to make decisions on who gets a bed and who doesn't.
"I'm very concerned about what the next days and weeks and even months will look like for us in health care," he said.
"No one wants to ration care, but that is where we are, and my fear is it will only get worse," Vance said.
Gronewold said conditions are very similar at Bryan, with the hospital constantly operating at surge capacity.
He said COVID patient numbers at the hospital jumped to their highest level in a year this week.
Statewide, 611 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID last Thursday, the highest figure since Dec. 15, 2020, before vaccines were available.
That has hospitals such as Bryan considering a number of steps, including the possibility of canceling even more elective surgeries, Gronewold said.
He said Bryan is requiring many of its employees to work mandatory overtime and also has brought in about 100 traveling staff as it converts more areas of its Lincoln hospitals to isolation units for COVID patients.
Officials on Monday further limited the type of surgeries performed at Nebraska Medical Center because of the demand for inpatient beds and the effects of COVID, the Omaha World-Herald reported. As of Monday, the hospital was operating six COVID units and anticipated opening a seventh this week.
Vance said the public needs to realize that the pandemic is still going on and act accordingly. That means getting vaccinated and getting a booster if you are eligible, staying home when you are sick and avoiding large gatherings.
Gronewold said getting a booster is very important with the emergence of the omicron variant. Though Nebraska has not seen any more cases of the variant beyond six found earlier this month in the southeast part of the state, he said all medical experts believe it's only a matter of time.
Early studies show that two shots of Pfizer's vaccine are only about 30-40% effective against the variant in stopping symptomatic disease, but a booster shot is 70-80% effective.
"If you can get a booster, please get a booster," Gronewold said.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said 41% of people eligible for a booster shot, those 16 and older, have gotten one. The county's overall vaccinated percentage is about 63%.
A few people who have gotten booster shots have been admitted to Bryan with COVID, but Gronewold said all of them are immunocompromised, and none so far have needed to go on a ventilator.
Lancaster County did see a slight drop both in case numbers and in the test positivity rate last week, but Lopez noted that daily case numbers are still higher than they were before Thanksgiving, when she believes gatherings helped drive case numbers to their highest level this year the week ending Dec. 3. The county's COVID risk dial remained in the elevated-orange range this week.
She said she's worried that the same surge could happen over Christmas and New Year's, and she said vaccination is the best defense.
"This year, one of the best gifts we can give ourselves, our families and the community, is protection from COVID-19," Lopez said. "So get vaccinated or boosted, and wear a mask."
