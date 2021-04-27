 Skip to main content
Lincoln hospital gets trauma center designation
Lincoln hospital gets trauma center designation

CHI Health St. Elizabeth

A room in the trauma unit at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

 Courtesy photo

CHI Health announced Tuesday that St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln has been designated as a general level trauma center.

The state designation is equivalent to a Level III trauma center designation by the American College of Surgeons, which puts CHI Health St. Elizabeth on par with hospitals in Grand Island, Columbus and Norfolk in terms of the care it can offer to trauma patients.

Bryan Health in Lincoln is a Level II trauma center, while Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center are Level I trauma centers.

“This is an exciting accomplishment for the entire CHI Health St. Elizabeth team — from the nurses, physicians and medical staff to the hospital administration and board members who contributed to this achievement in big and small ways,” said Trauma Program Medical Director Dr. Rick Fermelia. "Becoming a designated trauma center expands access to increased levels of care for the community.”

Watch Now: CHI St. Elizabeth adds trauma center

CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s designation as a general level trauma center means it is equipped to care for trauma patients involved in serious car crashes, assaults and falls, and it routinely performs general surgery, anesthesia, orthopedic and neurosurgery procedures.

The hospital opened its trauma department last spring, and from April 2020 to April 2021, the hospital treated nearly 2,000 patients for traumatic injuries — a 45% increase compared with the previous year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

