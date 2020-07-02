Lincoln health officials worried about more fireworks injuries

Bryan Health officials said Thursday that they have not yet had any patients with fireworks injuries.

Jensen said those who do shoot off fireworks need to follow safety recommendations, including using them appropriately, keeping a safe distance, supervising children who are using them and not using them while impaired.

"A lot of fireworks safety is common sense," he said.

For anyone who does sustain an injury, Jensen said it's important to see a doctor if necessary.

He said most small, mild burns can be treated at home, although he said not to use ice.

For larger, more serious burns or burns that don't seem to be healing well, people should see their doctor or go to the emergency room if necessary.

An increase in fireworks usage also could mean more air quality issues for people with asthma and other respiratory issues.

As it does every year at this time, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a health advisory Thursday that goes through Sunday for sensitive populations due to anticipated high levels of smoke from fireworks.