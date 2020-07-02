Lincoln health officials worried about more fireworks injuries

Julie Heckman, president of the American Pyrotechnics Association, told CNBC on Thursday that many fireworks sellers are seeing 200%-300% increases in retail sales, which are likely to hit a record this year.
That has local officials stressing safety more than ever.
Eric Jensen, burn community educator at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, said he's concerned about a couple things this year.
One concern is that more people who don't normally shoot off fireworks themselves will do so this year. The other is that people will go bigger and try to do their own large fireworks displays to make up for public ones being canceled.
In both cases, it could raise the risk of injury, Jensen said.
"We're just kind of bracing for more people to be seen," he said.
Fireworks can legally be sold and discharged in Lincoln only on July 3 and 4, but that hasn't stopped people from buying them elsewhere and shooting them off early.
The Lincoln Police Department said Thursday that fireworks complaints in June were up 150% compared with June 2019.
Jensen said that there have been a few people who have shown up at the St. Elizabeth emergency room so far with fireworks injuries, but none have been bad enough to require hospitalization.
Bryan Health officials said Thursday that they have not yet had any patients with fireworks injuries.
Jensen said those who do shoot off fireworks need to follow safety recommendations, including using them appropriately, keeping a safe distance, supervising children who are using them and not using them while impaired.
"A lot of fireworks safety is common sense," he said.
For anyone who does sustain an injury, Jensen said it's important to see a doctor if necessary.
He said most small, mild burns can be treated at home, although he said not to use ice.
For larger, more serious burns or burns that don't seem to be healing well, people should see their doctor or go to the emergency room if necessary.
An increase in fireworks usage also could mean more air quality issues for people with asthma and other respiratory issues.
As it does every year at this time, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued a health advisory Thursday that goes through Sunday for sensitive populations due to anticipated high levels of smoke from fireworks.
The health department said in a news release that the weather forecast is predicting only light winds on Friday and Saturday, which means smoke from fireworks could linger in the air longer. The department recommended that at-risk individuals take extra precautions during the peak hours of air pollution, which will likely be near dusk on Saturday through Sunday morning.
In addition to fireworks safety, Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird also is urging people to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
"We are called upon this year to consider the ways we can safely celebrate the Fourth of July beyond the usual precautions of keeping a safe distance from fireworks," Gaylor Baird said.
She offered several recommendations to help people celebrate the Fourth safely. They include gathering outdoors, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance, wearing masks when not eating or drinking, and having guests bring their own food and drinks and not share them with others.
