Lincoln health facilities terminate imaging partnership

Two of the city's health-care facilities have ended a long-term partnership in a way that appears less than amicable.

Advanced Medical Imaging said Wednesday in a news release that CHI Health "unilaterally elected to terminate its relationship with AMI in favor of an Omaha-based radiology group."

"Effective as of 5 p.m., June 16, 2021, Radiology Associates P.C., Advanced Medical Imaging LLC and their affiliates will no longer provide services at CHI Health/Saint Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska," said the news release, which pointed out that the two entities had collaborated for 75 years.

In an emailed statement, Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, said that there was no formal contract for general imaging between AMI and the two Lincoln hospitals, and CHI Health decided to partner with RadCon, a radiology group based in Omaha that focuses solely on hospital-based radiology.

"On Wednesday, we gave AMI courtesy notice of 90 days -- they opted to leave (end service) immediately," Vance said. "We wish them well."