Lincoln health care workers get final dose of vaccine

As the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Friday finished up vaccinating health care workers in Phase 1A of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, it turned its focus toward a more uncertain Phase 1B.

Health Director Pat Lopez said she was expecting about 4,800 health care professionals to receive second doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Friday at a mass clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Among them was Brandon Chapek, a dentist with Capital Dental, who like most of the other people there Friday, received his first shot at a similar clinic on Jan. 23.

Chapek said he had a sore arm for about 12 hours after his first shot and he realized he might be in for slightly more severe side effects this time around.

But he said he and members of his staff who also were getting their second vaccinations were looking forward to being able to have added security and protection against the virus.

"They're pretty excited about this," Chapek said about his staff.

While he and most of his staff are young and healthy, they have people in their lives -- parents, grandparents, patients -- who may be at risk for complications from the virus.