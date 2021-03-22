Lincoln health care projects highlighted by Madonna expansion

Work is well underway on the largest expansion project in the history of Lincoln's Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

The three-story addition, a 112,000-square-foot patient wing to the southwest of the existing 460,000-square-foot hospital at 5401 South St., is expected to be open next year. It will have 59 new, bigger, more-modern patient rooms that will replace ones that were built in the 1970s.

Once complete, the $57 million project includes remodeling the old patient rooms into storage and support space and a new therapy gym, which is scheduled to be complete by January 2023. The project also includes a new main entrance.

Lincoln's CHI Health and Bryan Health systems are also working on projects.

Groundbreaking on the new CHI Health Family Health Center/CHI Health Clinic at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road should take place sometime this year, said spokeswoman Taylor Barth. Construction is expected to take about a year.

The clinic will be similar to ones CHI Health has in Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Barth said it will offer a variety of specialties with the aim of creating a "one-stop outpatient experience."