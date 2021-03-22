Lincoln health care projects highlighted by Madonna expansion

Work is well underway on the largest expansion project in the history of Lincoln's Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.
The three-story addition, a 112,000-square-foot patient wing to the southwest of the existing 460,000-square-foot hospital at 5401 South St., is expected to be open next year. It will have 59 new, bigger, more-modern patient rooms that will replace ones that were built in the 1970s.
Once complete, the $57 million project includes remodeling the old patient rooms into storage and support space and a new therapy gym, which is scheduled to be complete by January 2023. The project also includes a new main entrance.
Lincoln's CHI Health and Bryan Health systems are also working on projects.
Groundbreaking on the new CHI Health Family Health Center/CHI Health Clinic at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road should take place sometime this year, said spokeswoman Taylor Barth. Construction is expected to take about a year.
The clinic will be similar to ones CHI Health has in Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Barth said it will offer a variety of specialties with the aim of creating a "one-stop outpatient experience."
"In our other family health centers, we provide a variety of health care services under one roof, including primary care, OB/GYN, specialty care, behavioral health, diabetic education, imaging, lab, physical therapy and more," she said. "We’ll have more details on what exactly this Lincoln location will provide as we get closer to opening."
CHI Health is one of several health providers with big plans for south Lincoln.
Bryan Health has been on an upgrade and expansion spree over the past few years, and that will continue in 2021.
Lincoln's largest health system is hoping to start construction on its new cancer center at 40th Street and Rokeby Road this summer, with an aim toward opening sometime in 2023.
The $45 million project will put all of Bryan's cancer services together in a 140,000-square-foot facility that will offer infusion, imaging and other cancer-related services. It also will offer a dedicated breast cancer treatment program and will offer clinical trials.
Also, Bryan completed Phase 1 of a $47 million renovation project at its East Campus hospital in May and the second phase in January. It has started on the third phase and hopes to move to a fourth phase this fall.
When complete in the summer of 2022, the project will have renovated 115,000 square feet of space and added 14 operating rooms, two specialty procedure rooms, 18 surgical recovery rooms, four private consultation rooms and 40 private patient rooms.
And the hospital system also opened two additional urgent care centers, one in north Lincoln at 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue and another in southeast Lincoln at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
The Nebraska Neurosurgery Group is another practice with plans for a medical facility in the south part of town.
The company bought the long-vacant piece of city land on the northeast corner of 27th Street and Old Cheney Road and is building a 13,000-square-foot facility there that will have eight to 10 employees and serve up to 20 patients a day.
Dr. Daniel Tomes, one of the owners of the practice, said the new building is scheduled to open sometime in December.
Another health care expansion in south Lincoln is a planned pharmacy and medical clinic for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
The tribe last year bought the former Black Hills Energy building near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road for more than $4 million, and it’s spending $4 million more to turn the building into a 25,000-square-foot pharmacy and clinic, offering dental, medical and mental health services. It also plans to move most of its offices from its longtime Lincoln home at 17th and E streets.
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LINCOLN