Lincoln health care facility only one in Nebraska using new surgical imaging technology

When cancer surgeons are working to remove a tumor, one of their main goals is to make sure they remove all the cancerous tissue while minimizing the overall amount of tissue they have to take out.
A new technology being used at a Lincoln medical center is helping to improve that process.
Lincoln Surgical Hospital has been using the Mozart 3D device from Kubtec Medical Imaging for the past month or so, the only hospital in the state to do so.
The imaging machine provides surgeons three-dimensional images of tissue samples in real time during surgery, which helps better guide them during cancer surgeries.
Doctors at Lincoln Surgical Hospital have been using the device in breast cancer tumor removal surgeries, called partial mastectomies or lumpectomies, over the past few weeks, and they like the results.
The Mozart 3D device "just kind of gives you an idea of how close you are," to getting all of a tumor, said Dr. Rachel Jendro, a cancer surgeon with General Surgery Associates.
Jendro said the device helps to reduce the risk that a patient might need a second surgery to remove cancer cells missed the first time.
Dr. R. Michael Norris, a surgeon with Surgical Associates P.C., said most imaging machines only give a two-dimensional view of a specimen, which provides only one view and makes it much harder to distinguish the margins of a tumor.
The Mozart 3D device, which he described as a "magic machine," takes many images and then reassembles them into a three-dimensional image.
Norris compared it to slicing a loaf of bread.
"What we look at right now today is a slice," he said. "But what this allows us to do is place the specimen in (the machine), and get the whole loaf."
Norris and Jendro said the Mozart 3D device has only been in use for about six months, so there isn't a lot of clinical data available on how much better it is specifically at improving outcomes, but studies comparing three-dimensional imaging to two-dimensional imaging show it can significantly reduce the need for additional surgeries.
A study published last year in the Annals of Surgical Oncology showed surgeons using 3-D imaging in breast cancer surgeries were successful 95% of the time in removing all the cancer and avoiding second surgeries. That compared with an 89% success rate for surgeons using two-dimensional imaging.
Not only does the more precise 3-D imaging help to ensure surgeons get all cancer cells, it also helps them not take out more tissue than they need to, which allows patients to "have a better cosmetic outcome," Jendro said.
That can be especially important for breast cancer patients, she said.
Other benefits include minimizing the time surgeries take and reducing the time patients spend at the hospital.
Jendro and Norris are using the Mozart 3D device in a handful of surgeries right now, but they hope that as more people learn about it, it will be more widely used.
