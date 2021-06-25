Lincoln health care facility only one in Nebraska using new surgical imaging technology

The Mozart 3D device, which he described as a "magic machine," takes many images and then reassembles them into a three-dimensional image.

Norris compared it to slicing a loaf of bread.

"What we look at right now today is a slice," he said. "But what this allows us to do is place the specimen in (the machine), and get the whole loaf."

Norris and Jendro said the Mozart 3D device has only been in use for about six months, so there isn't a lot of clinical data available on how much better it is specifically at improving outcomes, but studies comparing three-dimensional imaging to two-dimensional imaging show it can significantly reduce the need for additional surgeries.

A study published last year in the Annals of Surgical Oncology showed surgeons using 3-D imaging in breast cancer surgeries were successful 95% of the time in removing all the cancer and avoiding second surgeries. That compared with an 89% success rate for surgeons using two-dimensional imaging.

Not only does the more precise 3-D imaging help to ensure surgeons get all cancer cells, it also helps them not take out more tissue than they need to, which allows patients to "have a better cosmetic outcome," Jendro said.