Lincoln has 2 more COVID-19 cases
Lincoln has 2 more COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A news release from the mayor's office Monday morning said one case is an older child, and the other is a female in her 40s. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating and will have more information available this afternoon.

That brings the total of confirmed cases in the county to eight. No other details were provided.

The department is currently monitoring 120 people because of their travel history or exposure. It reports 252 negative tests, with 34 pending. There are now 129 confirmed cases in Nebraska.

New coronavirus cases reported across Nebraska, including Lincoln
CHI Health to start processing COVID-19 tests in-house
Bryan opens COVID-19 isolation ward at East Campus hospital

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

