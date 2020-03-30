Lincoln has 2 more COVID-19 cases; 145 cases listed in Nebraska

Lancaster County has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A news release from the mayor's office Monday morning said one case is an older child, and the other is a female in her 40s. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating and will have more information available this afternoon.

That brings the total of confirmed cases in the county to eight. No other details were provided.

Bryan Health said Monday morning that three of the people it tested in its drive-thru clinic last week have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said the health system is coordinating with the Health Department, which will make the official announcement and provide specifics about the cases. Health Department officials confirmed that the Bryan test results have been accounted for in the number of cases the department has announced so far.

Woodrich said that out of 244 people tested for COVID-19 so far at its drive-thru clinic, there have been the three positives and 40 negatives, with 201 results still pending.

The Health Department is currently monitoring 120 people because of their travel history or exposure. It reports 252 negative tests, with 34 pending.