Lincoln has 12th coronavirus death
Lincoln has 12th coronavirus death

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

Lancaster County added one coronavirus death and 11 new cases Thursday, bringing the community total to 12 deaths and 1,659 cases, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

A women in her 50s who was hospitalized has died, interim Health Director Pat Lopez said in a statement.

The number of recoveries has increased from 545 to 547.

Lancaster County’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.6%. Nebraska's positivity rate remained at 11.2%, which is slightly higher than the national average of 10.3%.

There are 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, with eight of them from other communities. Five Lancaster County residents are on ventilators.

Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Concerned about COVID-19?

