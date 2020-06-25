Lincoln has 12th coronavirus death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County added one coronavirus death and 11 new cases Thursday, bringing the community total to 12 deaths and 1,659 cases, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

A women in her 50s who was hospitalized has died, interim Health Director Pat Lopez said in a statement.

The number of recoveries has increased from 545 to 547.

Lancaster County’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.6%. Nebraska's positivity rate remained at 11.2%, which is slightly higher than the national average of 10.3%.

There are 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, with eight of them from other communities. Five Lancaster County residents are on ventilators.

Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.