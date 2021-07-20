Lincoln gets $3.5 million grant for COVID-19 outreach to minorities

Lincoln is getting millions more dollars to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and local health officials announced Tuesday that the city has been awarded a $3.5 million grant to help communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic access COVID-19-related information and enhance COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lincoln is one of 73 local governments receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health as part of a new, two-year initiative called Advancing Health Literacy to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19.

“This grant is critical in helping our vulnerable residents find, understand and use information and services to help make health-related decisions for themselves and their families,” Gaylor Baird said.

She said health literacy is crucial in COVID-19 response efforts, and it's important for information such as preventive measures, vaccines and clinic locations to reach all members of the community.