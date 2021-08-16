Lincoln firm uses its robot for first time in operating room at Bryan

“We are ushering in a new era of innovation to bring the benefits of robotic surgery to a broad range of facilities, with the goal of providing access to patients everywhere,” John Murphy, Virtual Incision CEO, said in the release. “This first procedure is an incredible milestone that further advances our goal to expand access to the benefits of minimally invasive robotic procedures to patients at virtually any U.S. health care provider, regardless of the distance from an urban center. We look forward to expanding our clinical trial to additional sites and states in the coming months.”

Virtual Incision, which was founded by University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering professor Shane Farritor and University of Nebraska Medical Center professor Dr. Dmitry Oleynikov, is headquartered at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

The company has received more than $50 million in outside investment, including $20 million last year that it said at the time would allow it to pursue the FDA Investigational Device Exemption under which it's currently operating.

The goal now is full commercialization of the device for colorectal and lower gastrointestinal procedures, Virtual Incision said.