Watch now: Lincoln doctors' offices to start offering COVID-19 vaccine to young children soon

Local children under age 5 will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine through their doctor's office, but how soon is still up in the air.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Thursday that the county has received its first shipment of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children 6 months to 4 years old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the shots on Saturday, bringing relief to some parents of children in that age group who have anxiously been waiting for a chance to get their kids a shot.

But Lopez did not offer a timeline for when that will happen.

She said much of the vaccination process will happen in the offices of local pediatricians and family practice physicians, and she encouraged people to check their doctor's website or social media pages to find information on when appointments will be available.

A quick check of websites Thursday afternoon showed at least one practice, Children First Pediatrics near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, will start offering the vaccine to its patients on Friday.

The Health Department also will offer the vaccines to young children, although times and locations are still being finalized, Lopez said.

She said, however, that the Health Department will not be offering large-scale clinics at schools or at Pinnacle Bank Arena as it did with other age groups.

"That's just not an appropriate setting to meet the needs of those very young children," she said.

Dr. Sian Jones-Jobst, a doctor at Complete Children's Health, said having the vaccine for young children, "is really a game-changer for us in pediatrics."

That's because those children are more likely than older children to become sick enough to need hospitalization and to experience complications from the disease, Jones-Jobst said.

Lopez said there are about 23,000 children in Lancaster County between the ages of 6 months and 5 years who would be eligible for the vaccine.

How many parents will choose to get their child vaccinated right away is unclear. A May survey done by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that only 18% of parents of kids under 5 plan to get them vaccinated right away, while another 38% plan to wait and see how it works for other children before deciding whether to get it for their own children

For parents who want to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible and don't want to wait to get the vaccine through their doctor's office or the Health Department, it is already available at local pharmacies, which can vaccinate kids as young as 3 years old.

Steve Osenbaugh, owner of RelyCare Pharmacy at 1221 N. Cotner Blvd, said he received a shipment of pediatric vaccine on Monday and has already been giving vaccinations to 3- and 4-year-old children.

CVS is offering vaccinations to children as young as 18 months old at its pharmacy locations that have MinuteClinics, which includes three sites in Lincoln. It had appointments available Thursday.

Several Walgreens pharmacies also had appointments available Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

