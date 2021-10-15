Lincoln doctor: 'People are dying unnecessarily' from COVID-19

Last week, Dr. Matt Maslonka had to watch as a woman in the hospital sick with COVID-19 was wheeled into her husband's room to say goodbye before he succumbed to the disease.

"They were married for 21 years, she told me, and asked, 'How can I go on without my rock by my side?' There wasn’t an answer. I again expressed my condolences while holding back my own emotions, and thinking this didn’t have to happen," Maslonka wrote in a letter to the Journal Star.

The doctor, who is one of a handful of Lincoln pulmonologists treating all of the COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, said later in an interview that he is frustrated and heartbroken by all the people who are needlessly dying of COVID-19 at Bryan Health and CHI St. Elizabeth.

The woman recovered, but Maslonka said he's seen plenty of other cases where multiple family members have died. He spoke of a father and son who died in the same hospital, as well as siblings who died within 24 hours of each other.

Those deaths not only take a toll on the families but also on the people trying to help them — the doctors, nurses and other health professionals who spend weeks treating severely ill patients only to then watch helplessly as they die.