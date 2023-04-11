Lincoln is back in the green for the first time in nearly a year.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday announced that its COVID-19 risk dial is moving into the green range for the first time since last May.

The green position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is low. The dial had been in the low yellow range for 11 straight weeks.

“We’ve seen significant improvement across several key indicators over the past several weeks. With this progress, the risk dial has again reached green,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release.

The Health Department reported 126 official cases of COVID-19 last week, the lowest weekly total since the week ending April 23 of last year. The three-week average total of weekly cases dropped to 156, down from 214 the previous three weeks.

The three-week daily rolling average of COVID-related hospitalizations dropped to 30, down from 40 during the three weeks prior.

The Health Department also said the number of virus particles detected in wastewater has remained low over the past several weeks.

There were four COVID-related deaths reported in the past three weeks, compared with only two the previous three weeks. However, there have not been any deaths reported so far in April.

Now that the risk dial is in the green range, the Health Department said it will suspend its weekly COVID-19 updates unless or until conditions change.

Conditions also have continued to improve statewide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,017 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska last week, which is down from more than 1,500 three weeks ago.

The CDC now lists 85 of Nebraska's 93 counties as having low community levels of COVID-19, while the other eight counties are at a medium level.

