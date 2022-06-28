Lincoln COVID-19 cases rise to highest level in more than 4 months

Local COVID-19 cases reached their highest level in four months last week.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 572 cases for the week ending June 25, a 14% increase over the previous week and the most in a week since February. The department announced that the county's COVID-19 risk dial will remain in the elevated-yellow range.

The local numbers are in contrast to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows case counts statewide declined last week for the second straight week and are down 15% from two weeks ago.

But an expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center said case counts are likely greatly under-reported.

Dr. James Lawler, executive director of UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security, said the official number of reported COVID-19 tests being performed daily is at one of the lowest levels since the pandemic began. Many people are now relying on home tests, the results of which often don't get reported to health officials.

Because of that, "We are having a tough time getting a handle on true COVID disease numbers," Lawler said.

However, he noted that the current percentage of positive tests is similar to what it was in earlier surges.

"Based upon this, and upon some other surveillance testing data, I would estimate our true case numbers are many times what we are counting," he said.

Lancaster County data suggest cases are likely significantly higher than the reported number. The Health Department said the COVID-19 test positivity rate was 20.4% last week, the first time it's been above 20% since late January. Also, there was a 50% increase in virus particles detected in wastewater sampling compared with the previous week.

The county's total last week did not include 54 positives from home tests that were reported to the Health Department, which was a significant increase over previous weeks. The department has received a total of 328 reports of positive home tests.

Experts believe a large number of positive home tests go unreported.

Lawler said case counts are likely to keep rising thanks to the rising prevalence of more-infectious omicron variants.

Three weeks ago, the BA.4 and BA.5 variants barely registered in genomic sequencing of COVID-19 samples, but as of last week, BA.4 made up 12% of cases in the state and BA.5 accounted for 18%. The BA.2.12.1 variant made up 36% of cases last week, up from 10% three weeks ago.

"BA.4 and BA.5 variants probably make up more than half of the cases we are seeing now, so I think we can expect continued increases because of that," said Lawler, who said the variants are causing more patients to be hospitalized and also to become sicker than they were a few months ago.

According to CDC data, 142 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Nebraska as of Friday, up from 139 on the previous Friday.

In Lancaster County, Health Department officials reported that the rolling daily average of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals rose from 26.7 the week ending June 18 to 29.6 last week.

One potential silver lining is the availability for small children to now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC on June 18 authorized both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids as young as 6 months, and shots became available locally last week at pharmacies, doctor's offices and local health departments.

Getting young kids vaccinated is important, Lawler said, because studies show that kids get infected more often and also help drive transmission in communities.

"If we are able to get a large proportion of children up to date on COVID vaccines, we can dramatically blunt transmission in communities, as well as preventing hospitalizations and long COVID syndromes we are seeing more frequently in children," he said.

However, Lawler said he expects to see low vaccination rates among small children, based on the fact that fewer than 1 in 3 school-aged children have received the vaccine.

Efforts are off to a slow start in Lancaster County, with only 130 children ages 6 months to 4 years receiving a vaccine dose so far.

Steve Osenbaugh, owner of RelyCare Pharmacy in Lincoln, said he's only seen about five to 10 appointments per day for vaccines for 3- and 4-year-olds.

"Compared to the demand on other age groups, this has been very light," he said.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

