Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund to help vulnerable populations during pandemic
Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus at the City-County Building on March 11.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced a partnership between the city, philanthropic organizations and businesses to lend a helping hand to those feeling the greatest economic strain under the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund aims to "rapidly deploy flexible resources" to local nonprofits working directly with individuals disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

"The economic impact of the novel coronavirus is already being keenly felt by the people of Lincoln," Gaylor Baird said Friday during a conference conducted via webstream.

Those affected include service workers living paycheck-to-paycheck who have lost hours, small business owners trying to meet their bottom line while observing public health guidelines, and parents taking time away from work to care for children following school and child care closures, she said.

"Our people are suffering in ways that go beyond the looming threat to our public health," the mayor said. "This is a crucible moment."

Several partners, including businesses and philanthropic organizations, pledged to match $500,000 in donations to support the fund, which is being hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation.

A Lincoln COVID-19 Response Committee representing a "broad cross-section of our community," according to Gaylor Baird, will immediately start considering grant applications.

"The goal is to deploy resources as quickly as possible," she said.

Barbara Bartle, the president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, said the COVID-19 Response Fund will help the city rise "to an unprecedented challenge."

"The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund will provide an opportunity for our community to support our most vulnerable and newly vulnerable neighbors," Bartle said. "Individuals, businesses, institutions and other funders are encouraged to donate to the fund."

Meagan Liesveld, executive director of the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, said community-based organizations "are literally rewriting the book on how they deliver services" in a critical time.

"They need our help, they've always needed our help as community-based nonprofits," Liesveld said. "They can't do this work without us and this is a great opportunity for us all to step up and enable the important work they have always been doing in our community."

Donations can be made online at lcf.org/covid19, by phone at 402-474-2345 or by mailing a check to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE, 68508.

Gaylor Baird encouraged Lincoln residents who are able to give what they can.

"It really can make a difference right now," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Related to this story

