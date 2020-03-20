Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund to help vulnerable populations during pandemic

"The goal is to deploy resources as quickly as possible," she said.

Barbara Bartle, the president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, said the COVID-19 Response Fund will help the city rise "to an unprecedented challenge."

"The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund will provide an opportunity for our community to support our most vulnerable and newly vulnerable neighbors," Bartle said. "Individuals, businesses, institutions and other funders are encouraged to donate to the fund."

Meagan Liesveld, executive director of the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, said community-based organizations "are literally rewriting the book on how they deliver services" in a critical time.

"They need our help, they've always needed our help as community-based nonprofits," Liesveld said. "They can't do this work without us and this is a great opportunity for us all to step up and enable the important work they have always been doing in our community."

Donations can be made online at lcf.org/covid19, by phone at 402-474-2345 or by mailing a check to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE, 68508.