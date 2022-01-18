Lincoln couple embraced vegan lifestyle and built following as YouTube influencers

“We try to inspire people to do their own versions of eating, moving and resting with a heavy emphasis on plant-based nutrition and vegan lifestyle," Erin said.

The Stanczyks produce content online as their full-time jobs, with their income coming primarily from sponsorships. In addition to keeping their YouTube and Instagram accounts updated, they also sell recipe books, an online meal planner and feature their favorite products on their website.

EatMoveRest is also set to publish a hardcover cookbook within the next two years.

The couple is currently featured on the United States of YouTube campaign, which promotes local influencers across the nation, focusing on those who still live somewhat normal lives.

Even with a heavy workload making videos and promoting their brand, all while raising a family, the beauty of their job, they said, is that it can be done anywhere in the world.

“We’re really just a couple of kids from Nebraska, but now we get to travel and make a living from anywhere,” Dusty said.