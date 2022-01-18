Lincoln couple embraced vegan lifestyle and built following as YouTube influencers

No meat, no dairy and no animal products whatsoever.
While a vegan diet may seem impossible for some, living a plant-based lifestyle is what changed Erin and Dusty Stanczyk's lives.
The Lincoln couple, both 35, met at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and often found themselves in the gym together. But no matter how much they exercised, neither felt as good as they thought they should.
At about the same time, Erin began suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and other health issues that doctors had a hard time diagnosing and treating. That led her to what she calls "Dr. Google," and the couple slowly gave plant-based eating a try. After two weeks, she felt better than she ever had.
In the years that followed, their experiences inspired them to share their story on social media to help others discover the power of food.
What started as a few posts on Instagram has led to more than 126,000 subscribers on YouTube and a combined 90,000 Instagram followers between their personal and business accounts.
Now, Erin and Dusty Stanczyk run EatMoveRest, which — as the name suggests — focuses on the three keys they believe are needed to live a healthy lifestyle.
Their YouTube channel consists of videos showing recipes, workouts and the daily life of a vegan family living in Lincoln.
“We try to inspire people to do their own versions of eating, moving and resting with a heavy emphasis on plant-based nutrition and vegan lifestyle," Erin said.
The Stanczyks produce content online as their full-time jobs, with their income coming primarily from sponsorships. In addition to keeping their YouTube and Instagram accounts updated, they also sell recipe books, an online meal planner and feature their favorite products on their website.
EatMoveRest is also set to publish a hardcover cookbook within the next two years.
The couple is currently featured on the United States of YouTube campaign, which promotes local influencers across the nation, focusing on those who still live somewhat normal lives.
Even with a heavy workload making videos and promoting their brand, all while raising a family, the beauty of their job, they said, is that it can be done anywhere in the world.
“We’re really just a couple of kids from Nebraska, but now we get to travel and make a living from anywhere,” Dusty said.
Through EatMoveRest, the Stanczyks also host retreats at tropical destinations for their followers. They have held three retreats so far, with two more set for March in Costa Rica. During past retreats, they have lived off the land by eating an abundance of fresh fruit and hosted activities such as yoga overlooking the ocean and even jumped off a waterfall.
“We get to be fully immersed in this lifestyle with our friends and followers from all over the world," Erin said. "Rather than teach them to eat this way, move this way or rest this way, we get to actually do it all with them in the most beautiful, eco-friendly places.”
Adapting to a plant-based diet was a slow process for the Stanczyks, however. Instead of cutting all foods out at once, they did it one thing at a time, first eliminating red meat, then chicken, cheeses and eventually eggs.
"Being Nebraska-born, we were raised on meat and potatoes, Runza and Valentino's. We thought there was no way we could ever cut those things out," Dusty said.
The Stanczyks have two young children who they share their vegan lifestyle with. In the future, they plan to allow their children to choose what they want to eat, but for now a plant-based diet is keeping them healthy.
"We got to marry our passion and purpose together all while having the opportunity to help people. It means so much to us," Erin said.
Lincoln people and places on reality TV
Cindy Lange-Kubick: From reality TV to real life in Nebraska — the filmmaker, the farmer, the movie
The filmmaker wants to know if I want the long version of the story behind her first documentary.
The movie making its debut Sunday afternoon at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
The movie with the intriguing title: “Dreaming of a Vetter World.”
And the compelling subject: Nebraska farmer with a ministry to the soil.
I’ve watched the trailer for Bonnie Hawthorne’s film, shot over two years at David Vetter’s farm outside Marquette in Hamilton County. (I can assure you it’s worth the price of admission, at least to anyone who cares about food and the way we grow it.)
The story of a kind man with an Amish-style beard and a bachelor’s in agronomy, a master’s in divinity and a lifelong commitment to organic farming.
The story of his father, Don, who died during filming but began preaching the gospel of growing in healthy soil back in the 1940s.
The story of like-minded farmers and family and the science of soil and growing good food in a way that sustains the Earth.
All filmed on a shoestring — “on the aglet of a shoestring” — by a woman who drove to Nebraska hauling a camper she called Petunia and whose career before 2014 was editing reality TV shows.
I’ve got time, I tell Hawthorne. Go for it.
And so she starts at the unlikely beginning. On a 16-mile hike called The Narrows in Utah’s Zion National Park, where she and her best friend had decided to tackle a potentially dangerous trek through water up to chest-high in the Virgin River in 2004.
The day before they set out, the friends took a class in surviving flash floods -- which can occur along a section of the river surrounded by sheer rock walls -- and the next morning they boarded a shuttle to the trailhead, ready for adventure.
Another couple from the class got off the shuttle there, too, a man and a woman who didn’t look too pleased to be starting their hike with strangers.
Hawthorne took the hint. She dallied.
“Five hours later, we come upon this guy covered in blood from head to toe.”
The injury was the result of a small rock falling 500 feet, Hawthorne said Tuesday. “Head injuries tend to bleed a lot.”
The group had no cellphones — and no cell reception — and no way to go but forward. Together seemed like the best option.
So they divided the man’s belongings in their packs and camped together that night before journeying on.
A terrific storm blew in. Rocks the size of shoe boxes landed near their tents.
Hawthorne stayed awake worrying they were all going to die. Her unexpected travel companion, the young Rev. Molly Vetter, stayed awake all night praying.
When it was all over, they were friends for life. (The guy wrapped in the ace bandage was Molly’s husband, Matt Parker, who healed up and headed off to Iraq.)
Hawthorne drove down to San Diego for his coming-home party. And returned again after the birth of Molly and Matt’s baby, Jonah.
In 2011, Molly posted news that her family’s farm in Nebraska had won an award. It intrigued Hawthorne.
“It never occurred to me that there would be organic farming in Nebraska.”
A few years later, she heard a story on the radio about genetically modified wheat in Oregon growing in a place where no GMO wheat had been planted.
“At the time, people were talking about Frankenfoods and there was a lot of drama on both sides.”
She asked Molly what she thought was going on.
The Methodist minister had an answer: You should talk to my Uncle Dave.
It just happened that Uncle Dave was heading to California the next year for a conference.
“I found him so sweet and intelligent and real,” Hawthorne says. “At the time, I was working in reality TV and I had a strong desire to be around real.”
She decided to film a documentary about this man and his 280 all-natural acres. A farm they called the Grain Place. She figured it would take six months, maybe a year, start to finish.
“It turned into an odyssey. In the end, I’d interviewed 38 farmers and scientists, and whittled it back down to focus on the Vetters.”
She quit her day job. Sold most of her belongings. Camped out on the family farm for months in the spring and summers of 2014 and 2015; she was there for the solar eclipse last August. (Watch her video on dreamingofavetterworld.com).
In her film, and to me, she explains the Vetter way — a self-renewing, self-sustaining farm system.
“His most important crop is his soil.”
She explains the nine-year rotation plan — pastures grazed by cattle for four years, growing crops, from popcorn to soybeans to barley without pesticides, herbicides, fungicides.
A double row of conifer trees to protect from pesticide drift.
Before she started filming, she asked the farmer a question: How come nobody’s ever made a movie about you?
“Nobody’s asked,” he answered.
Dave and his father were patient with her learning curve, gently steering her away from romantic shots of faded barns to their state-of-the-art stainless steel infrastructure.
Don would tease her: You know this could be a pretty good film is you weren’t such a city girl.
For most of the past two years, the city girl has been living in Joshua Tree, 100 miles east of Los Angeles, finishing the film.
She’s happy with it.
She hopes viewers will learn from it. (And buy their tickets in advance so they can secure the Ross’ bigger 250-seat theater.)
The man who dreamed of a Vetter way will be there for a post-movie Q&A with a panel that includes Hawthorne.
He seemed to like the movie, too, the first-time filmmaker said.
His response sounds like 5 stars to a Midwestern newspaper reporter who knows a farmer or two.
“Better than I thought it was going to be.”
Lincoln natives to be featured on HGTV's 'House Hunters International'
Troy and Brandy Bishop had long dreamed of moving abroad. When a realistic chance arose, taking them to the European nation of Luxembourg, the Bishops looked to fulfill a second dream in the process: Make it onto HGTV's hit show "House Hunters International."
After going through the application process and several interviews, the Bishops were selected and filmed a re-creation of their home search last summer.
"My wife is a big fan of the show, and she would always half-jokingly say, 'When are we going to be able to live internationally like that?'" Troy Bishop said. "So the joke is we moved internationally so we could be on the show."
The real reason came down to a work opportunity with the professional-services firm KPMG Luxembourg.
"I was looking for a new challenge, work-wise," he said. "We've always wanted to live international. Our son had just turned 5, and we figured if we were going to do it, it was now or never."
Troy Bishop is no stranger to television. After making his film debut in "Terms of Endearment" as a 10-year-old in Lincoln, he went on to have a long career after college in movies and TV, with appearances in "Scream," "General Hospital," "Scrubs" and "Nash Bridges."
After growing up in Lincoln and attending Lincoln High School, Troy and Brandy left Nebraska — him to Stanford and her to several different places — before reconnecting years later.
"We dated for two weeks in junior high, but I broke up with her because she wouldn't kiss me," he said. "We knew each other in high school but didn't reconnect until we were in our 20s after college. We became friends and started dating long-distance. She moved to Santa Monica where I was living, we got married and had our son Lincoln, so we've been married for 15 years and are living happily ever after."
Though Luxembourg's population is only one-fifth that of Denver, their last home, and there are no beaches to rival Santa Monica, California, the Bishops say their new residence has exceeded their expectations.
"We love Luxembourg," Troy Bishop said. "We've felt very lucky, because we did consider some other places in Europe, but I think this is actually the best place we could be. You're at the crossroads of Europe, two hours by train from Paris, a short flight to London — you're two hours from anywhere in Europe. Luxembourg is a hidden gem. It's extremely family-friendly, very safe, a booming economy and beautiful countryside."
On "House Hunters International," participants choose from three homes, typically none of which fulfill all of the preferences on their checklist.
In Thursday's 9:30 p.m. episode, HGTV says Troy Bishop is excited to live in Luxembourg's striking countryside, but with no work visa, Brandy is pushing him to live closer to town.
"At the end of the day, they'll have to agree on the option that's best for their son," according to the network's tease.
Lincoln native's 'healthy doughnut' business receives $300K from TV sharks
Ondrea and Marquez Fernandez hoped to expand their small "healthy doughnut" business.
And, following last Sunday's episode of the ABC show "Shark Tank," their expansion plans may become a reality.
The couple picked up a $300,000 investment in their business, The Dough Bar, from Barbara Corcoran, one of the potential investors on the product pitch show.
"It was surreal, honestly," said Ondrea Fernandez. "We kept pinching ourselves. This feels like a dream."
Fernandez, a Lincoln native who was formerly Ondrea Goranson, moved to California in 2011. She said that she and her husband have found that they love staying active, working out and eating healthy food.
But in April 2015, Marquez was having trouble trying to curb his sweet tooth and had an idea — a doughnut that not only tastes good, but is also good for you.
The couple went to work in their small kitchen, trying to find the perfect recipe for a doughnut that tasted good, but was also packed with protein.
Fernandez said her husband, who is in the medical field, viewed it as a science experiment.
"That's just the way he looks at food," she said. "We looked at nutrition facts of regular doughnuts and tried to find good alternatives to standard baking ingredients."
The couple tested several recipes, shipping packages to and from family and friends in Nebraska to see how long the doughnuts would hold up after shipping.
They knew they hit on the right recipe when feedback bordered on disbelief.
"People were saying 'There's no way this is good for me.' That was a good sign we were ready," Ondrea said.
The couple used social media to get the word out about their product and shared samples with people in the online fitness community.
"We wanted bodybuilders and athletes, those people who normally don't get to eat doughnuts," she said. "We just wanted feedback and to know if this was something you could eat every day while you're training."
And it was a bodybuilder who shared a testimonial at their pitch to "Shark Tank" investors in September.
Daniel Zigler, a bodybuilder and fitness expert known for his long beard, burst out of a cardboard wall at the beginning of their presentation and served doughnuts to the investors.
One of the sharks, former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez, fell in love with the doughnuts.
"A-Rod" partnered with fellow shark Lori Greiner to offer The Dough Bar entrepreneurs $400,000 for 30 percent equity.
But Ondrea and Marquez, who first auditioned for the show in January 2016, had their hopes set on Corcoran. When the businesswoman made her offer of $300,00 for a 20 percent stake, the couple eagerly accepted.
"We just took a really big sigh of relief," Ondrea said. "We knew that she was someone who would be so valuable to our company."
Ondrea Fernandez said the investment is huge for The Dough Bar and she hopes working with Corcoran will help them reach some long-term goals, such as creating a longer shelf life for their products to reduce shipping costs.
"Our future is really two-fold," she said. "Obviously, we want to grow our business and be able to reach more people, but we also want people to be able to eat what they want and have a nice alternative to some unhealthy foods."
Their doughnuts can be ordered online at www.doughbardoughnuts.com.
Josh Hoyer on 'The Voice' and his trip to Europe
Josh Hoyer can’t say much about being on “The Voice.”
Even though he’s in the promo spot for the NBC singing competition that starts its 12th season Feb. 27, Hoyer can’t confirm he’s going to be on the show.
He can only say he auditioned.
“Somebody in the industry encouraged me to try out for ‘The Voice,’" Hoyer said Tuesday, the day after the promo ads began to appear. “I did it for a reason. The goal was to hopefully get some national exposure for our band and the original music we write, to express what our music is about and the killer players we have.
“We play all over the country and hope to see more people come out to the shows -- it ('The Voice') is a really nice platform for that. The way I looked at it was back in the day, you had your 45, you got it to the right DJ, to the big radio station and that’s how you’d take off. To me, ‘The Voice’ is the modern-day version of that, just get above the fray for a minute and hopefully, people will notice.”
Hoyer’s got another hope that could be realized from “The Voice." Even though he can’t say, it’s clear he’s going to be on the show. He’d like to get a management or booking deal.
“We’re still independent artists,” he said. “I spend probably 80 percent of my time booking the band, trying to keep us working. Not many people get to this point from Lincoln. I’m hoping to get somebody interested to take that over, so I can get back to writing and playing.”
Hoyer probably won’t see the audition. He leaves Lincoln on Feb. 27, driving to Chicago where, on the 28th, he and his band, Soul Colossal, will fly to London, then to Belgium as they begin their first European tour.
The tour, booked by an agency called Teenage Head Music, will take Hoyer & Soul Colossal to seven countries to play 28 shows in 31 days, beginning March 2 in Hamburg, Germany.
“They reached out to us,” Hoyer said of Teenage Head. “I still don’t know how they heard of us. But they dug it and said ‘Hey, we want to get you guys a tour here.’ At first, I didn’t think it was real.”
The shows, Hoyer said, will primarily be in 200- to 300-capacity rooms, although the final date, supporting Delta Saints in Belgium on April 1, will be in a 1,000-seat theater. Most of the shows will be 90 minutes long, which will be something of a break for the soul quintet.
“When we’re in the States and we’re gigging six days a week, a lot of them are four hours a night, for little money, to be honest,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to go someplace where they don’t overwork you, provide a place to stay and treat you right.”
Hoyer’s “The Voice” appearance won’t mean anything in Europe. The show isn’t broadcast there. But he said that from Facebook feeds, website traffic and Twitter, it appears there will be good crowds at most of the band’s European shows.
The trip will be Hoyer’s first to Europe. But he and Teenage Head believe it won’t be his last.
“Our goal is to have this be the first time of many and really open some doors,” Hoyer said. “Teenage Head, their goal is to build bands in Europe. They’re looking at a followup in 2019. I’d like to get back sooner than that.”
Before Hoyer & Soul Colossal head for Europe, they’ll be playing a week’s worth of shows that began in Denver on Thursday. On Feb. 24, they’ll be at the Zoo Bar for their tour kickoff show.
“We’re hoping to get a packed house for that,” Hoyer said. “We could use the spending money.”
Southeast teacher ends run on 'America Ninja Warrior'
Fred Thorne had his wife, Maggi, and their three children in Indianapolis to cheer him on during Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” but it wasn’t enough.
The 35-year-old Lincoln Southeast High School physical education teacher and coach failed to complete the obstacle course when he fell from the “Swinging Spikes,” thus ending his run on the reality competition show.
Monday night featured 30 competitors in the Indianapolis finals, which included 10 obstacles -- four more than the city qualifier. Thorne made it halfway through the course before being eliminated.
Competitors were vying for a chance to compete for $1 million in the Las Vegas finals.
Hannah Huston finishes 3rd; Pharrell says 'she already won'
Voters didn’t make Hannah Huston the winner of “The Voice” Tuesday night, but her coach, singer and record producer Pharrell Williams, said “she already won.”
And, in a way, the Arnold Elementary preschool teacher from Grand Island did, going from singing the occasional coffee house gig to performing in front of millions and reaching the finals of the popular NBC reality show.
“Being out here has given me the opportunity to show my kids, my students (that) they can do whatever they want,” Huston said during her “final confessional” on the 10th season finale, wiping away tears as she spoke. “It’s just made it all the more worth it to do it.”
Huston, 25, finished third.
Alisan Porter, who played the title character in the 1991 Jim Belushi film “Curly Sue,” won the competition, allowing her coach, Christina Aguilera, to become “The Voice’s” first woman to mentor a winner.
Adam Wakefield finished second, and Laith Al-Saadi was fourth.
Still, what a ride it was for Huston, who, with the other finalists, came away with a new Nissan for their efforts.
Her journey started after turning the chairs of three coaches – Williams, Aguilera and Blake Shelton – during blind auditions while performing Allen Stone’s “Unaware,” which showcased her raspy voice.
“I love Hannah,” Williams said. “It’s been amazing to watch her go from the blind audition all the way to the finale.”
Huston’s finish proved to be more – way more – than she expected.
“I thought I would just sing a couple of songs,” she admitted. “I never had the thought that I would make it super far.”
Huston led off Tuesday’s two-hour episode singing a duet with former “Voice” coach CeeLo Green. They performed “Crazy,” the 2006 hit Green recorded with Danger Mouse as the soul duo Gnarls Barkley.
The duet came after a touching recap of Huston’s time with her coach.
“She’s cute and is always making funny faces, and her eyes are always crossing,” Williams said, affectionately. “She’s jokey, fun and bubbly and has the best outlook.”
Huston credited Williams for that outlook.
“Pharrell has taught me I can be as goofy and weird as I am,” she said. “So it is bittersweet it’s ending. I’ll miss it a ton. Like a ton.”
Huston returned to the stage before the first hour was out, performing with “Voice” contestants Bryan Bautista, Caity Peters and Brian Nhira on Adele’s “When We Were Young.”
Heading into the finale, iTunes sales helped bolster Huston’s vote total after her Monday night performances. When voting closed Tuesday morning, " her cover of The Police's "Every Breath You Take" sat No. 3 on the iTunes chart, and her original song, “I Call the Shots” was No. 7. Contestants placing songs in the top 10 had their votes multiplied.
Wakefield and Porter, however, also landed two songs in the top 10. Wakefield topped the charts with his original song "Lonesome Broken and Blue" and landed his cover of Vince Gill's "When I Call Your Name" at No. 9, while Porter's cover of "Somewhere" from "Westside Story" and her original "Down That Road" were Nos. 4 and 5.
Al-Saadi placed only one of his songs in the top 10, his original “Morning Light” at No. 6.
Lincoln's Larson says it's time to go home, finishes second on 'Alone'
On his 54th day in the Vancouver Island wilderness, one in which whipping, frigid wind confined him to a tarped tent that kept flapping in his face, Sam Larson appeared to reach his breaking point on the final episode of “Alone.”
“I’m getting some weird seasickness thing from this tarp just banging against my head and just flapping all over the place,” Larson, the 22-year-old contestant from Lincoln, said into one of the cameras he had to operate. “The noise. Everything about it. The rain coming in, just trying to … ugh. I’m totally just depleted. I don’t have any energy. This is by far the worst set of weather I’ve gotten. This sucks.
“I’m starving, but I can’t go. I just hate the thought of tapping out.”
But he soon came to the conclusion that it was time to come home. Larson finished second to Blairsville, Georgia, contestant Alan Kay, 41, in the History channel show that pitted 10 experienced survivalists against each other (but mostly against themselves) in a last-man-standing competition. Kay was the last one to leave the wilderness.
“I totally got my chops handed to me by this place, but it’s over,” Larson said on the final episode as the cameras showed the rescue boat pulling up to his campsite to retrieve him. “There’s no way to describe the feeling after you’ve been in the woods solo for eight weeks. It’s just the most bizarre thing. It’s not like real life at all.
"I always just try to tough things out, but it’s been a slow, brutal decline of just losing passion for this. Wanting to be out. Wanting to be home, taking care of my pregnant wife. She deserves to have me home at this point. She’s going through one of the craziest times in her life with her first pregnancy. She deserves to have someone there to hold onto when times get really, really tough. She deserves it. I can’t wait to see my wife again.”
Larson’s wife, Sydney, gave birth to their first child, Alaska Thatcher Larson, shortly after Sam Larson returned home from nearly two months spent in isolation in the Canadian wilderness.
On History’s website, there’s bonus footage from the night he returned to Lincoln. They hug as soon as he walks in the door.
"It is good to see you," he said immediately upon greeting her. “Sorry about the smell."
On that clip, the two measure part of the physical toll of surviving on mice, crabs, kelp and little more over the course of his time on “Alone” with the help of the Larsons’ bathroom scale. He went in at 245, they said. He came back at 162. (The 4-minute clip is worth watching for the list of airport food he ate on the travel back.)
Larson on Friday tweeted for the first time since the episode aired: “Thank you for your support! Congrats to my bro @AlanKaySurvival. Just getting my thoughts together now, but wanted to say thanks #AloneShow.”
Kay, shortly after the episode aired, took to Twitter to thank viewers and the contestants before pointing out his final opponent.
“P.S. Sam is a BEAST. MAJOR RESPECT!!!”
Keep an eye on Larson’s website, woodsongwilderness.com, where he blogs frequently about bushcraft skills as well as his experience on the show. (Before the final episode aired, he used his blog to thank both his parents. There’s also a hint at what’s to come for the young adventurer -- a set of expeditions and survival courses led by Larson, who showed he’s ready to lead them.
Jeff Korbelik: Lincoln twins to appear on 'American Ninja Warrior'
Nebraskans will have another rooting interest on “American Ninja Warrior” this summer.
Twenty-eight-year-old twin brothers Keith and Ken Knoop of Lincoln will compete in the military edition of the NBC competition series.
The episode airs at 7 p.m. Monday on channels 6, 1203 and 1204.
Keith said a friend and “Ninja Warrior” fan urged the brothers, former U.S. Army reservists, to send in an application for the show.
“It was a blast,” Keith said, “and a good experience.”
The brothers are University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Beatrice High School graduates who now live and work in Lincoln. The Journal Star featured the brothers in 2011 when they ran the half-marathon in Lincoln. Keith ran the race 19 months after being injured in Iraq.
The Knoops will watch the show Monday night on The Cube in the Railyard. Keith knows, of course, how they did, but has no idea how they will come off in the episode.
“(The wait) is nerve-racking,” he said.
Earlier this season, Jessie Graff, a stunt woman who pole-vaulted at UNL in 2003-06, competed on the popular competition reality series.
Across the remote
* No new scripted shows debut this week, but two return with new episodes. “Dominion” (Syfy) and “Rectify” (Sundance) both begin their seasons at 9 p.m. Thursday.
* This bit of news piqued my interest: Fox is adapting the 1987 movie “Fatal Attraction” for a TV series. The film is among my top 10 “scariest,” with Glenn Close’s jilted mistress still giving me the heebie-jeebies.
* Anyone who grew up watching “Sesame Street” since the 1970s was affected last week when Sonia Manzano, better known to kids as “Maria,” announced she’s retiring from the children’s show after 44-plus years. It's a retirement well deserved.
* Here’s another sign that we’re edging closer and closer to an all a la carte service someday. A&E Networks has launched the Lifetime Movie Club, a subscription streaming service giving viewers access to Lifetime’s movie library. It costs $3.99 a movie and is available exclusively on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. This comes on the heels of premium channels HBO and Showtime having made their shows available to noncable and satellite subscribers through a subscription service.
* NBC has renewed “Aquarius,” the new David Duchovny crime thriller, for a second season. Also being renewed is “Suits” for a 16-episode sixth season on USA. The drama just started its fifth season. The news, however, isn’t so good for “American Odyssey,” which NBC canceled after only one season.
* For those who can’t wait for the third seasons of “Ray Donovan” and “Masters of Sex” to begin on July 12, Showtime is making the premieres available now on YouTube, Showtime on Demand or Showtime Anytime.
* Really is anybody surprised NBC dumped Donald Trump, and that TV Land no longer airs reruns of the “Dukes of Hazzard"? Networks are quick to distance themselves from controversy if it means the potential loss of ad revenue.
Lincoln teen's 'Ultimate Dance' win means $100K, Joffrey scholarship
So, was watching herself on TV or keeping a secret for six months that she had won “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” more difficult for 14-year-old McKaylee True?
“I think that it was harder to watch actually,” the Lincoln teenager said Wednesday morning, the day after the rest of the world learned she won the Lifetime reality dance competition she taped last spring. “There were so many twists that they didn’t put in, which was kind of weird, but it was a lot of fun watching.”
McKaylee and her mother, Shari, were among 11 mother-and-child dance teams competing in the second installment of the cable reality series hosted by Abby Lee Miller. True won $100,000 and a scholarship to the Young Dancers Program at Joffrey Ballet School in New York.
“Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” follows aspiring dancers — ages 6 through 13 (McKaylee just turned 14) — who learn new routines and compete in challenges designed to test their skills when they perform before judges Miller, Broadway star Rachelle “Sas” Rak and celebrity choreographer Richard “Richie” Jackson.
Shari True is director and owner of True Dance & Co. and artistic director of the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company, which stages “The Nutcracker” every year at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. McKaylee’s ballet training proved to be the difference, when Miller announced McKaylee had won over Gianna Newborg of Yardley, Pa.
“It was a tough decision all around, but McKaylee had the ballet training,” Miller said after telling McKaylee “today is your day.”
“It was a surreal moment,” Shari True recalled. “You couldn’t believe it was actually happening. Everything was so stressful up to that point. You were just hoping for the best for your child.”
The finale — a two-hour 12th episode — wasn’t without drama for the Trues. McKaylee fled to a bathroom in tears after having difficulty with her dance solo, “So Perfect.”
“At that point in the competition, anything could get to you because you’re so stressed, and we wanted to do so well,” McKaylee said. “If I didn’t feel good about it, then it made me more worried.”
McKaylee said she wanted to please her choreographer (Victor Rojas), her mother and Miller.
“They weren’t all agreeing about (the dance), and it was really stressful, and I couldn’t take it anymore, so I had to go to the bathroom and pull myself together.”
McKaylee and her mother watched the finale episode Tuesday night at the Sesostris Shrine Center in Lincoln with more than 200 people. But the only ones who knew the outcome were True family members.
“My really close friends right before said, ‘Hey, good luck tonight. I hope you win,’” McKaylee said. “Afterward, they were, like, ‘Oh, my gosh. You did so good. I can’t believe you won.’”
Lincoln couple to appear on HGTV's 'House Hunters'
Shhhh. Jen and Nick Middlekauff want to keep some of the surprise elements, well, a surprise in Tuesday’s HGTV "House Hunters" episode, which features their story of buying a home in Lincoln.
But it’s kind of hard to do when so many Lincoln people were involved in the filming, saw the camera crew here in September during the family’s house “search,” and are now their neighbors, friends and coworkers.
But HGTV has some rules for the participants to keep the lid on their production specifics, and the Middlekauffs are doing their best to be mindful of that.
Jen said she always has been a fan of the HGTV reality show.
“I absolutely love it,” she said.
Jen grew up in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln East High School. So when she and Nick decided to leave Los Angeles, they settled on Jen's hometown to work in and raise their toddler son, Wyatt.
The Capital City, with its great school system and reasonable home prices, was a perfect fit, they thought.
They moved in with Jen's parents and began house hunting. That's when they decided to check out the HGTV website “just for fun.” They had been searching for houses with real estate agent Ryan Pierce of Nebraska Home Sales, and after seeing an especially “weird basement,” they started to joke about appearing on "House Hunters."
They took the joke further.
The audition process takes some time, Jen said. They had to send a tape, then their Lincoln real estate agent had to send a tape, too.
“We still didn’t think we had a chance,” Jen said.
Pierce was asked for a three- to five-minute tape introducing himself and talking about the couple’s home search.
“I did it myself with a tripod and a video camera in my office,” he said.
Soon after, they received the call, and after agreeing to the fine print, the Middlekauffs were told a TV crew would arrive in September.
Both Jen and Pierce said they were surprised at how much work goes into filming the 30-minute television show.
“They probably had 50 to 60 hours of video,” he said.
There is no script, but there are some rules.
“No swearing,” Jen said. “And no mentioning name brands.” And they ask the participants to be animated and talk in the present tense, so it appears it's happening then and not several months ago.
Pierce said he had shown the Middlekauffs 10 to 15 homes, and, just like on the show, the family had a wish list.
Buyers usually start out with a checklist of things they would like in a house. Sometimes they are able to find everything in one spot and sometimes there are compromises.
“It’s always a challenge working with buyers’ wish lists and their budget,” Pierce said.
The Middlekauffs wanted something in South Lincoln for under $200,000. Other "wishes" included three bedrooms, two baths (one of them a master bath), a big backyard, attached garage and a large kitchen. Jen said she really wanted the house to have an “open concept” and they were hoping for either a ranch or a traditional two-story style.
What they bought had many of those items, but not all of them. They made some compromises, but are happy with them, Jen said.
On Tuesday, viewers can see which house became the Middlekauffs' new home. They are planning on having a small “watch party” with family and friends, but, of course, everyone there will know the outcome.
A decade later, 'Extreme Makeover' a big blip in Lincoln woman's life
After work, Candace Sturgeon flipped on her VCR.
More than 11 million people had watched an hour earlier as the past few months of her life played out on ABC’s "Extreme Makeover."
They listened to her recount the taunts she received for her droopy eyes and pointy nose. They watched as a doctor marked up her body with a Sharpie. Finally, they saw how diet, $60,000 in surgeries and a little television magic transformed the 29-year-old Lincoln mother of two into a blond beauty.
But in Sturgeon’s living room, the tape was just about to play.
It was fall 2003, a few weeks after she'd arrived home from a 10-week stay in a west Hollywood hotel, where she recovered from her surgeries.
On the screen, it was months earlier. She looked nervous, sitting inside the office of a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon as he pressed a purple cheek implant against her face.
“Do they stay in place for a really long time?” she asked.
He assured her they would.
“I just don’t want 10 years later to have one here and one down here,” she said.
Nearly 10 years later, it's safe to say implants do stay in the same place.
Her life, on the other hand, did not.
The few months after her TV appearance were a blur. She was invited on the Wayne Brady show, then to an "Extreme Makeover" reunion special. She was interviewed by Larry King. She appeared in several magazines, though she didn’t find out about that until she went grocery shopping.
“I was standing in the checkout line, and I looked over at the magazine rack and saw my face,” she said. “They sold my story to the magazine and never told me.”
But that’s the nature of reality television, she said.
“I signed myself away.”
And so did a few dozen others who went under the knife at the same time.
Even now, the group stays in touch, she said, emailing and sending Facebook messages back and forth.
“We all bonded so much over the 10 weeks we were there,” she said.
Bonded over late-night conversations and their attempts at sneaking away from the hoard of handlers and cameramen to explore their temporary home.
Naturally, she's learned about their troubles transitioning back into their old lives.
“Some looked so much different from their spouse,” she said. “Some people took that and went with it. They wanted something better.”
So they divorced or cheated, or both -- the experiences of a few, she said, not the majority.
Sturgeon didn’t want to leave her husband, Joel, the man she fell in love with when she still was in her teens. Her experience was less a tough transition and more a phase, she said.
Her new face, new hair and new breasts gave her confidence. She wanted to go out every weekend, meet new people, live the early 20s lifestyle she never had.
“It was a little regression,” she said. “When I was that age, I never did that.”
It took a couple years, but the phase came to an end.
She was gliding through her 30s. Her oldest son started middle school. She was promoted at work.
People stopped recognizing her on the street. And ABC canceled the show.
Life was normal again, at least until 2010, when she first felt her muscles ache and discovered strange spots on her legs.
After a series of blood tests, her doctor referred her to a rheumatologist, who told her the antibodies in her blood were attacking healthy muscle tissue.
She was diagnosed with a rare chronic autoimmune disorder and put on a slew of medications, which again transformed her look.
“I blew up like a balloon,” she said. “I gained 30 pounds in three weeks.”
Just months later, her employer went bankrupt. She lost her job. The ladder she spent 10 years climbing collapsed underneath her.
“I was depressed,” she said.
But her life had been transformed before. And she knew there'd always be a recovery.
* * *
Sturgeon feels better now that her disorder is under control and she's off some of the medications.
The VHS tape of her transformation is gathering dust in her home.
"To be honest, I don't even have a VCR anymore," she said.
With a pair of sons, 16 and 9, a new job, an adjunct teaching gig at Southeast Community College and plans to get a master's degree, she wouldn't have time to watch the tape again, anyway.
She'd rather share her expertise in social work with college students than dwell on her 15 minutes of fame.
"I want to keep teaching," she said. "It's rewarding."
Lincoln attorney to appear on 'Pawn Stars' Monday
Knute Rockne didn't like his players smoking cigarettes.
At least that's what little Ed Tollefsen took from the letter he received from the legendary Notre Dame football coach.
Tollefsen's teacher at Whittier Elementary School in Kearney had assigned students to mail a question to someone famous, to see if they would get a response.
The 10-year-old queried Rockne about cigarettes. The reply came typewritten and single-spaced on Notre Dame letterhead bearing Rockne's image.
"Dear Edward," the coach wrote, "It has been my experience that tobacco slows up the reflexes of athletes, lowers their morale and does nothing constructive.
"Athletes who smoke are the careless type and any advertisement to the effect that smoking cigarettes helps an athlete is a falsehood."
Rockne signed the letter "K.K. Rockne, Director of Athletics," dating it March 13, 1931.
Eighteen days later, the coach died in a plane crash in Kansas. He was just 43 years old.
On Monday night, TV viewers can see and hear more about the letter when Tollefsen's grandsons, Scott and Tom Tollefsen, appear on "Pawn Stars," History's reality show. The episode airs at 9 p.m. on Time Warner Cable channels 49, 135 and 1135.
"Our family thought it would be fun to present the autograph to the guys," said Scott Tollefsen, a 39-year-old Lincoln attorney. "We thought it would be fun to get on the show and meet the guys."
"The guys" refer to the Harrisons -- grandfather Richard (aka "Old Man"), dad Rick and son Corey -- and Corey's childhood friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell. The Harrisons run the 24-hour World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, where "Pawn Stars" takes place.
Debuting in July 2009, the reality program is History's highest-rated show and the No. 2 reality show behind MTV's "Jersey Shore." In it, customers attempt to sell merchandise, often telling stories as colorful as the stuff they're trying to hawk. The shrewd hosts quote customers prices.
Brothers Scott and Tom Tollefsen, an attorney in Jacksonville, Fla., are fans of "Pawn Stars." As is their father, Tay, who inherited the Rockne letter from his father, had it framed and hung in his house in Las Vegas.
Scott Tollefsen said his family thought the letter might be worth something since it was dated so close to Rockne's death, but he couldn't reveal what happens in the "Pawn Stars" episode. He admitted to no sentimental attachment to the letter.
"We are all Husker fans through and through," Scott said. Tay played football for Coach Bob Devaney in the 1960s at Nebraska, and their mother, Lisa, was a Husker cheerleader.
"People have asked me, 'Why would you want to sell it?'" Scott said. "My answer is I'm a Husker fan. I'm not a Notre Dame fan. This may be more valuable to a Notre Dame fan."
The family was most intrigued about the question his grandfather posed to the football coach.
"(Rockne) strongly encouraged refraining from the use of tobacco, which we thought was interesting," Scott said.
And possibly worth something.
Lincoln native happy to sing, compete on NBC's 'The Sing-Off'
The Cat's Pajamas calls its transportation the "Sunshine Van."
It's a 15-passenger vehicle "on this side of 20 years," group member and Lincoln native Zakk Wooten said.
"It can't go over 60 miles per hour, and if it does, the whole thing starts to shake," he said.
Still, the Sunshine Van proved its worthiness in May when it transported the five-person a cappella group from its Branson, Mo., home to Chicago for an audition for NBC's "The Sing-Off," the network's popular reality competition show.
About a month later, the Cat's Pajamas learned it was one of 16 groups picked to compete this season for a Sony Music recording contract and $200,000.
"The Sing-Off" premieres its third season at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC (Time Warner Cable channels 6 and 1006).
The shows scours the country in search of the best a cappella groups, ranging in size and age, and pits them against one another in a sing-off. This season, the show has expanded to 16 groups. Nick Lachey is the host. The judges are Ben Folds, Shawn Stockman and Sara Bareilles.
The Cat's Pajamas is based in Branson, where it performs eight months out of the year. The other four months the group tours to schools, putting on clinics and performing concerts.
Wooten, 27, is a Lincoln Southeast High School (2002) and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate (2009). His music resume in Lincoln includes singing in the a cappella groups No Better Cause, which he co-founded, and Rocktavo.
"Quite honestly, when I was doing a cappella back at Southeast, I never thought of it as a profession," Wooten said in a phone interview to promote "The Sing-Off." "To do this every day, I feel very lucky."
Wooten's performed with Cat's Pajamas for nearly a year, working the prior year for the ensemble's feeder group, Cat's Meow.
Cat's Pajamas also features Brian Skinner, Chris Rossi, Nate Mendl and John Patrick Gieringer, who also attended UNL. Gieringer is a Bellevue West graduate (2006).
"This is a wonderful opportunity for them," said Alisa Belflower, a UNL voice professor who has worked with both Wooten and Gieringer. "Of all the groups that exist in the nation, they became one of the very few chosen."
Of course, it wouldn't have happened had Cat's Pajamas not decided on a whim to audition.
Wooten said people often come up to them after performances asking if they ever considered trying out for the TV show. When they heard NBC was casting in Chicago, they decided to give it a go, canceling a Saturday night performance to make the drive north in the Sunshine Van.
"If it didn't work out, all we lost was a Saturday," he said. "But we really believe in what we do. We thought we were good enough to make the cut, and we did."
Epilogue: For Tommy Lee's roommate, show led to vocation
His days as a reality TV star ended years ago.
But Matt Ellis' role as rocker Tommy Lee's roommate helped launch his career in college admissions.
Ellis was a senior political science student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when Lee moved in with him in 2004. Soon, the Scottsbluff native and part-time bartender was a co-star in "Tommy Lee Goes to College," which followed the Motley Crue drummer while he and Ellis sampled UNL's social and academic scenes.
As Lee and the clean-cut kid from western Nebraska studied chemistry and opened a faux frat house, Ellis achieved a quasi-celebrity status. People started buying him drinks downtown, and he was a judge in the Miss Teen USA pageant. At the height of his fame, he started doing some promotional work for UNL.
Calls for celebrity judging appearances have long since stopped, but that foray into recruiting eventually led to a full-time position in the field.
Ellis, who graduated between when the show was filmed and when it was broadcast, eventually became an assistant admissions director at UNL.
He said he found his calling recruiting high school students, a discovery he likely never would have made without the show.
"It certainly opened up an opportunity for a career in higher ed and to do what I'm passionate about," he said.
Now 29, the newly married Ellis is an assistant admissions dean at William Jewell College, a liberal arts school in suburban Kansas City. Few prospective students recognize him -- today's college applicants would have been in elementary or middle school when the show aired. But Ellis still finds a way to incorporate his experience into his admissions pitch when someone does remember him.
"It's parents of students now if they're big Motley Crue fans," he said. "They'll say 'What's that like?' and it's pretty easy to bring it back around and say college is just about opportunities -- finding opportunities and letting opportunities find you."
The show also had practical benefits. Ellis said speaking in front of crowds is no longer a problem because the show was broadcast to millions each week, and is still shown abroad in places such as France.
"Once you've been on national TV and international syndication," he said, "you kind of get over the nervousness of being in front of people."
Ellis appeared on the show almost by chance. After producers failed to find a suitable roommate in open casting calls, they met Ellis when he was checking IDs outside Iguana's Pub. Ellis introduced himself and started talking about his college experience. Before long, he agreed to host the 42-year-old ex-husband of Pamela Anderson.
That conversation likely would never have happened without Dave Fitzgibbon, the UNL spokesman who threw his support behind the show and followed the crew around campus.
Fitzgibbon said the risks for the university were significant. The producers could have distorted what actually happened, he said, or portrayed Nebraskans negatively.
But despite an unflattering story on "Celebrity Justice" and a few skeptical newspaper columnists, Fitzgibbon said, those worries were unwarranted.
UNL professors and students came across as fun and smart, he said. Millions of people watched Lee try out for the marching band, cram for finals and host a rock concert.
And most importantly for the school, Fitzgibbon said, UNL spent six half-hour episodes in the national spotlight. Add to that dozens of articles written by national media outlets and syndication in places such as Malaysia and England, and Fitzgibbon said the total economic benefit to the university likely was worth millions.
He said the show introduced UNL to out-of-state students who might otherwise have overlooked the school. UNL's enrollment spiked the year after the show aired, but Fitzgibbon said it's impossible to know what effect Lee had on that. Still, he said, it couldn't have hurt.
Ellis saw anecdotal evidence of the show's benefit when he worked in UNL's admissions office. Parents and students would remember him and talk about the show, which he said allowed him to make a personal connection with kids he recruited.
Looking back, Ellis admits he and Lee seemed like an odd match. Lee was almost twice his sidekick's age, covered in tattoos and a professional musician. Ellis was a polo shirt-wearing 20-something tending bar and going to class.
Natalie Riedmann, Lee's chemistry tutor on the show, said Ellis' easy-going spirit made him the perfect choice to live with Lee. The two students also became friends as they both were catapulted from collegiate anonymity to national fame.
"Matt and I were kind of going through this whole experience together," she said, "so it bonded us really quickly."
And while parts of the show were scripted, Ellis said his friendship with Lee was not. The two keep in touch, and Ellis gets backstage passes whenever the drummer passes through the Midwest.
"You end up learning that no matter what situation you're in, you should be yourself and always give somebody a chance before you know anything about them," Ellis said. "He's definitely considered a personal friend."
Jeff Korbelik: Gardner's exit from 'Loser' very strange
As NBC's "The Biggest Loser" nears its conclusion, the departure of former Husker wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner still has me scratching my big, bald head.
Gardner, who was in a great position to win the $250,000, abruptly walked off the April 26 episode.
The move was unprecedented.
Gardner hasn't conducted any interviews, outside of a few quotes for an online wrestling magazine. He released a statement a day after the episode in which he thanked his trainers.
"Once I reached my goal and started feeling like my old self, I felt compelled to return home and support my wife, Kamie, in the ongoing management of our personal and professional affairs," he said. "The real prize for me in participating on the show was regaining my life back, and thanks to the show I have accomplished that. Another exciting outcome is that I am strongly considering a return to competitive wrestling."
The 39-year-old Gardner began the show at 474 pounds. When he left, he had dropped nearly 200 of those pounds. Of course, he didn't win any friends along the way. He often alienated himself from the other contestants and was criticized for his binge-eating.
"I didn't come here to create a relationship with anybody," Gardner said on the show. "I came to learn about a lot of my issues ... I think, for the most part, I'm ready to go home."
Gardner's exit was strange but not surprising considering the wrestler's penchance for drama. His life is a movie waiting to be made, with four near-death experiences. He was impaled by an arrow as a kid. As an adult, he survived snowmobile and motorcycle accidents and a plane crash.
And let's not forget his improbable victory over Russian Alexander Karelin to win a gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.
Here's hoping Gardner's life settles down, and that his recent weight loss puts him on track to better things personally and professionally.
Across the remote
* The wrestling team at the University of Nebraska at Omaha is the subject of a report on ESPN's "Outside the Lines" at 8 a.m. Sunday. In March, UNO eliminated the wrestling and football programs to participate in a Division I conference that does not field either sport.
In a press release, "Outside the Lines" said it "has uncovered discrepancies between the financial data received from UNO, from public records requests and official statements the school made to the public."
*One of my former classmates from Lincoln Southeast High School, Rick Cowling, was seen last week on NBC's "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," singing and playing keyboards with the rock band Ambrosia, which produced a handful of radio hits in the 1970s.
The band was part of the host's "Yacht Rock 2k11" theme show on May 2, performing "Biggest Part of Me" and "How Much I Feel." You can see and hear Cowling, who was member of the popular Lincoln cover band The Finnsters in the 1980s, at http://is.gd/mxTUmA.
* On the renewal front, the History Channel will bring back "Only in America With Larry the Cable Guy" for a second season. "Bones" will be back for a seventh season on Fox, "Army Wives" for a sixth season on Lifetime and "Fairly Legal" for a second season on USA. "Fairly Legal," however, will go through a series of "creative changes."
* It sounds like "Brothers & Sisters" will survive the cut at ABC later this month. Deadline, an online entertainment blog, reports the Sunday night drama most likely will be renewed for a shortened sixth and final season. Deadline also said star Calista Flockhart's role will be diminished, too. Flockhart's character, Kitty, was in 15 of this year's 18 episodes.
* ABC has yanked "Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution" from the lineup for the rest of this month, replacing it with "Dancing With the Stars" recaps. Oliver's show is scheduled to return June 10, airing at 8 p.m.
* "60 Minutes" (CBS) will feature President Obama discussing Osama bin Laden at 6 p.m. Sunday. CBS also officially announced Scott Pelley will replace Katie Couric as the "Evening News" anchor, beginning June 6.
* "Glee" plans to release a 3-D concert film, based on the cast's upcoming tour, on Aug. 12. It will be in theaters for only two weeks.
* Ed Asner, who was in Lincoln this spring performing as Franklin D. Roosevelt in a one-man show, has landed another TV role. He will play Hank and Evan's grandfather on the USA series "Royal Pains," which begins its third season June 29.
Ex-Husker Gardner hopes to be 'Biggest Loser'
Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner weighed 264 pounds when he retired from wrestling in 2004.
When TV viewers see him Tuesday night on NBC's "The Biggest Loser: Couples," he'll tip the scale at 474 pounds.
So what happened?
"When the Olympics were over, I was kind of, 'You know what? My body is tired and beat up. I'm going to give myself some time,'" the ex-Husker wrestler said in a phone interview last week to promote season 11 of "The Biggest Loser," which begins Tuesday.
"It turned out from giving my body a month to recover to six months to a year to two years to, ultimately, to where I was embarrassed to work out and start being active again."
Instead of training and working out, Gardner said he ate. A lot. Candy. Chips. Meat. Fast food. He said he often consumed "thousands of calories after midnight."
"I used to be able to train for hours on end without getting tired," he said. "Now, I couldn't walk down the hallway without getting winded. It turned into a kind of depression and a negative situation for me."
Gardner will team with childhood friend and business partner Justin Pope on "The Biggest Loser: Couples." Hosted by Alison Sweeney, the popular reality show will feature 11 couples competing for $250,000. Pope will begin the show at 365 pounds.
This season's twist includes couples choosing between working out with trainers Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels at the ranch or with two unknown trainers at a secret location.
He ended up on "The Biggest Loser" at the urging of Lee Roy Smith, the executive director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Gardner was a 2010 inductee into the Hall of Fame, in Stillwater, Okla.
"I looked in the mirror that night and then saw myself on TV and I said, point blank, 'Wow! You need to make a change. You need to be accountable,'" he said. "I got back the next day and called (Smith) and told him I was going to try out."
Gardner lettered in wrestling at Nebraska in 1992 and 1993 and won the gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2000 Olympics, defeating Russian Alexander Karelin, who had been previously unbeaten in 13 years of competition. He won a bronze medal in 2004.
Today, Gardner owns and operates the Rulon Gardner Elite Training Center in Logan, Utah, with his wife of two years, Kamie. It opened in November after Gardner spent more than two years trying to secure financing for it.
"My anxiety and depression that came about was because of not being able to start the business," he said. "That's how I gained the weight. The thing that helped me gain the weight is the thing that's going to help me take it off."
Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com