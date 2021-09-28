Lincoln clinic to receive COVID-19 relief funds

Lincoln's Bluestem Health is one of seven Nebraska organizations receiving a total of nearly $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Tuesday. They come from American Rescue Plan funds that are intended to help health organizations expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities as well as boost efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said in the news release that the funds can be used for things such as physical building expansions and buying special medical freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines.

Bluestem Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center that operates five clinics in Lincoln serving populations that are predominantly low-income, will receive $311,169.

It's the second coronavirus-related grant Bluestem Health has received. The organization got $73,607 from the Department of Health and Human Services in May 2020.

Other organizations that received the money were in Columbus, Gering, Grand Island, Norfolk and Omaha.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

