Lincoln city officials extend interim health director's appointment after search for successor stalls

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez has agreed to remain in her post after a search for a permanent director failed to produce a consensus pick, according to the Mayor's Office.
Three candidates were interviewed, but none were offered the job, said Jennifer Brinkman, chief of staff to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
"It’s important to our administration that there was a consensus of support for a single candidate," Brinkman said, noting the director must be confirmed by the Lincoln City Council, Lancaster County Board and Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health.
City staff will not immediately re-post the job, she said.
Rather, they will look to hire an assistant health director for a position that has never been filled and then decide when to reopen the search for a permanent director, Brinkman said.
Lopez took over the job in May when Shavonna Lausterer, who was being treated for breast cancer, went on medical leave. She died in June.
Lopez had a nearly 30-year career at the Health Department from 1975 to 2004, and she worked four years as a consultant with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services after leaving the local department.
Since her return, Lopez has had a "very positive impact and impression" on the people who work for and with the department, Brinkman said.
"We are so grateful she is willing to continue serving us in that capacity until we find the right fit," Brinkman added.
Lopez is now expected to serve through the end of 2020 and is being paid $14,000 a month.
The Mayor's Office is also looking for a permanent director for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities and a successor to retiring Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Micheal Despain.
