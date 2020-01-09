Lincoln city officials extend interim health director's appointment after search for successor stalls

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez has agreed to remain in her post after a search for a permanent director failed to produce a consensus pick, according to the Mayor's Office.

Three candidates were interviewed, but none were offered the job, said Jennifer Brinkman, chief of staff to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

"It’s important to our administration that there was a consensus of support for a single candidate," Brinkman said, noting the director must be confirmed by the Lincoln City Council, Lancaster County Board and Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health.

City staff will not immediately re-post the job, she said.

Rather, they will look to hire an assistant health director for a position that has never been filled and then decide when to reopen the search for a permanent director, Brinkman said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lopez took over the job in May when Shavonna Lausterer, who was being treated for breast cancer, went on medical leave. She died in June.

Lopez had a nearly 30-year career at the Health Department from 1975 to 2004, and she worked four years as a consultant with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services after leaving the local department.