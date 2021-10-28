Lincoln assisted living facility has COVID-19 outbreak

The Lexington, a Lincoln assisted living facility, said it is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The facility at 5550 Pioneers Blvd. said in a statement Thursday that it is in "close contact with local and state health officials, including the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department."

Officials from the Health Department could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The statement also said The Lexington is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is working with Nebraska’s Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program.

The statement did not say how many cases have been diagnosed among its nearly 100 residents, but Administrator Candy Herzog said in an email that there were cases among both residents and staff. Herzog said The Lexington had mandated vaccines as of Oct. 18, by which point all staff members were either fully vaccinated or had at least one shot.

The facility said in its statement that nearly all residents were fully vaccinated as well.

Though being vaccinated usually means people have a less severe case, most breakthrough cases that result in hospitalizations and death are among seniors.