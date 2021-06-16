'Life feels like life again' — Lincoln officials tout COVID-19 progress, announce expiration of remaining DHMs

President Joe Biden has set a goal of having at least 70% of adults with at least one shot of the vaccine by July 4, and Lopez said she believes Lancaster County will reach that goal.

There is a clear age-related dividing line when it comes to vaccinations, however. Nearly 75% of county residents 45 and older are fully vaccinated, but less than half of people under 45 are.

Lopez said some of that is due to the fact that vaccines have not been available as long for younger age groups as they have for older age groups.

Still, there is a long way to go to reach the county's ultimate goal of having 75% of all residents vaccinated.

For those who are fully vaccinated, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird noted that public health risks from the pandemic are "minimal and mostly a thing of the past."

Lopez said most COVID-19 cases in the county now are due to close contact rather than community spread. She also said that, of the fully vaccinated people who were exposed to COVID-19 and wound up getting infected, almost all cases have been mild and none of them have required hospitalization. On the other hand, she said, the vast majority of people getting seriously ill have not been vaccinated.