 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Learn about Lifespan Respite at Children's Museum Jan. 22
0 Comments

Learn about Lifespan Respite at Children's Museum Jan. 22

  • 0

The Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network and Southeast District Health Department invite caregivers and their families to a night of free fun and information at the Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St., on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The whole family is invited to learn more about Lifespan Respite services for family caregivers while enjoying free pizza, hot dogs, drinks and cookies. Be sure to visit the Self-Care Buffet stocked with safe-care goodies for all ages. 

RSVP to respite@sedhd.org or call 402-274-3993, ext. 108. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tips for taking better smartphone photos

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News