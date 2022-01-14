Learn about Lifespan Respite at Children's Museum Jan. 22

The Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network and Southeast District Health Department invite caregivers and their families to a night of free fun and information at the Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St., on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The whole family is invited to learn more about Lifespan Respite services for family caregivers while enjoying free pizza, hot dogs, drinks and cookies. Be sure to visit the Self-Care Buffet stocked with safe-care goodies for all ages.
RSVP to respite@sedhd.org or call 402-274-3993, ext. 108.
