Latest Lincoln health measure caps capacity at sporting events at 25%
Following a record week for new coronavirus cases, updates to local directed health measures tighten restrictions on attendance at sporting events in Lincoln, limiting crowds to no more than 25% of seating capacity.

In response, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced Sunday that it would not sell general admission tickets to the state volleyball tournament that begins at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Instead, all available tickets will be allocated to the schools with teams playing in matches during a particular session, and no tickets will be sold at the door, including for championship matches scheduled on Saturday.

Officials, who had hoped to allow 6,000 fans per session when capacity was capped at 50%, said seating in all levels of the arena will be open in order to allow for as much room between spectators as possible. 

Under the new rules, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said venues hosting sporting events are expected to maintain 6 feet between individual groups of spectators, and in no case shall there be any groups of spectators larger than eight.

Lancaster County added 125 new coronavirus cases on Monday but no new deaths, the health department reported.

The new cases raised the local pandemic total to 9,917 and followed a record-high week of 894 new cases.

Nearly three of every five COVID-19 cases were reported in the last two months, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council Monday.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 74 patients on Monday, including 39 from Lancaster County. 

Lopez said her staff continues conversations with hospital officials about the surge in cases, but they also are talking to faith leaders, bar and restaurant owners and sports facilities about ways to reduce the high level of coronavirus transmission. 

General-admission tickets will not be available at the state volleyball tournament

Many of the new cases recently were spread among relatives, and Health Department contact tracers still find the virus predominantly linked to small group gatherings of 10 or fewer where social distancing measures are lax, Lopez said.

Even with the new directed health measure, which lasts through Nov. 30, Lopez said her staff continues assessing the situation.

"We're looking at what else we may need to do to get our numbers down," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

