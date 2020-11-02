Latest Lincoln health measure caps capacity at sporting events at 25%

Following a record week for new coronavirus cases, updates to local directed health measures tighten restrictions on attendance at sporting events in Lincoln, limiting crowds to no more than 25% of seating capacity.

In response, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced Sunday that it would not sell general admission tickets to the state volleyball tournament that begins at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Instead, all available tickets will be allocated to the schools with teams playing in matches during a particular session, and no tickets will be sold at the door, including for championship matches scheduled on Saturday.

Officials, who had hoped to allow 6,000 fans per session when capacity was capped at 50%, said seating in all levels of the arena will be open in order to allow for as much room between spectators as possible.

Under the new rules, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said venues hosting sporting events are expected to maintain 6 feet between individual groups of spectators, and in no case shall there be any groups of spectators larger than eight.

Lancaster County added 125 new coronavirus cases on Monday but no new deaths, the health department reported.