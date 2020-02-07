Lancaster Rehab Center is good for the heart

When it comes to cardiac care, Lancaster Rehabilitation Center gets to the heart of the matter.
Working with Lincoln’s leading cardiologists, Lancaster Rehab collaborates to work toward positive outcomes for patients. Nebraska’s largest skilled-nursing facility, at 1001 South St., specializes in the care of post cardiac skilled services, including the care of CHF, LVAD, cardiac medications, lab values, life vest use, Afib care, acute respiratory failure, and administration of TPN and doubatamine/dopamine.
Jessica Wilcox, nurse manager for LRC’s short-term rehab services, oversees a department of nearly 30 registered nurses, medication aides and other clinicians. Patients also benefit from the expertise of Lancaster Rehab’s respected staff of registered dietitians and therapists.
“Lancaster Rehab enjoys an excellent working relationship with Lincoln’s leading cardiologists and has earned the physicians’ trust,” said Wilcox.
Patient satisfaction
In a recent report, an impressive 97% of all patients receiving rehab therapy care at LRC reported being satisfied with the level of care they received. The patient satisfaction score speaks volumes about the 17-member therapy team directed by Chad Schlueter.
Steeped in tradition and skilled in the services they provide, therapy team members are unified in a goal that parlays positive patient outcomes with brief stays in short-term rehab, returning the patient to an independent lifestyle at home. Statistics contained in a recent report of cardiopulmonary outcomes support that statement.
“The average length of stay for a cardiac patient in our short-term neighborhood is 17 days, compared to the national average of 24 days,” said LRC Administrator Amy Fish.
Fish said the cardiac care program at Lancaster Rehab was launched in 2011 with a working relationship with Nebraska Heart Hospital, and it has since been expanded to include the cardiology teams at Pioneer Heart Institute and Bryan Heart in addition to CHI Saint Elizabeth.
Rehab reunions
In 2014, LRC invited a group of rehab patients to return to the campus to celebrate graduating from their rehab stay. The success of the Rehab Reunions has spawned quarterly gatherings featuring a variety of programs ranging from container gardening to Husker tailgate parties.
“What started as a way for us to stay in touch with former patients has evolved into a social and educational opportunity to meet up with old friends,” said Fish.