Lancaster Rehab Center is good for the heart

When it comes to cardiac care, Lancaster Rehabilitation Center gets to the heart of the matter.

Working with Lincoln’s leading cardiologists, Lancaster Rehab collaborates to work toward positive outcomes for patients. Nebraska’s largest skilled-nursing facility, at 1001 South St., specializes in the care of post cardiac skilled services, including the care of CHF, LVAD, cardiac medications, lab values, life vest use, Afib care, acute respiratory failure, and administration of TPN and doubatamine/dopamine.

Jessica Wilcox, nurse manager for LRC’s short-term rehab services, oversees a department of nearly 30 registered nurses, medication aides and other clinicians. Patients also benefit from the expertise of Lancaster Rehab’s respected staff of registered dietitians and therapists.

“Lancaster Rehab enjoys an excellent working relationship with Lincoln’s leading cardiologists and has earned the physicians’ trust,” said Wilcox.

Patient satisfaction

In a recent report, an impressive 97% of all patients receiving rehab therapy care at LRC reported being satisfied with the level of care they received. The patient satisfaction score speaks volumes about the 17-member therapy team directed by Chad Schlueter.