Lancaster has lowest per-capita rate of COVID-19 among largest Nebraska counties, Lincoln mayor says

Gaylor Baird said that as of Tuesday morning, 39.5% of the county's population 16 and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the best rate among the state's 19 health districts. More than 54% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday morning showed a slightly lower fully vaccinated total for Lancaster County of 35.2%, but that was still tops in the state.

With vaccines more widely available in the community, Gaylor Baird announced that anyone 18 and older is now eligible to get vaccinated in Lancaster County.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez that while she wouldn't necessarily say that vaccine is available to anyone who wants it, "we have an opportunity for anyone who wants to get vaccinated to reach out and get scheduled."

Lopez encouraged people who have not yet registered with either the state or county vaccination website to do so, and she also said people should take the opportunity to get vaccinated at the first opportunity available, whether that's at a health department clinic or at a retail pharmacy.