Lancaster County's number of coronavirus cases jumps to 237

Lancaster County's total number of coronavirus cases passed 200 Thursday.
Details on the new cases weren't immediately available, and more information was expected at Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's afternoon briefing on the local coronavirus response.
The 44 new COVID-19 cases bring the total to 237 and come a day after the county added 32 cases to its total.
These new cases are not unexpected, Gaylor Baird said, because testing in the county and the area continues to increase.
So far, local health officials have identified 23 county residents who contracted the viral disease after working at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete.
Entering Thursday, Nebraska reported nearly 3,800 cases and 68 deaths, including one in Lancaster County.
Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez has extended the local directed health measure restrictions until May 11, when the county is expected to adopt looser restrictions that 59 other counties will implement next week.
Lopez and Gaylor Baird encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to seek testing at one of the drive-thru clinics.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
On Wednesday, the daily testing capacity of the sites doubled to 300 tests.
To get tested, take a free online assessment at Bryanhealth.com or CHIhealth.com.
Testing requires a doctor's order, and anyone needing assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
